Threat of ballistic missile use: air alert declared in several regions of Ukraine

Air alert has been declared in a number of regions. The Air Force has warned of the threat of the use of ballistic weapons, UNN reports.

"The threat of ballistics for the eastern regions! Chernihiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy regions are under threat of ballistic missile use!" - the message reads.

In addition, the Air Force warned of tactical aircraft launching guided bombs in Donetsk region.

Threat of attack drones in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia regions - Air Forces