This week the European Commission plans to start discussing the 13th package of sanctions against russia - media

This week the European Commission will start informal meetings on the 13th package of sanctions against russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Reuters reports citing its own sources, UNN reports.

Details

On Saturday, the European Commission will begin high-level meetings with EU member states to agree on new restrictions against th

According to the agency, the proposals are expected to focus on closing more loopholes for circumventing sanctions, especially for components that can be used for military purposes, as well as on a number of new lists of individuals and legal entities.

EU considers sanctions on Russian aluminum in new package, but nuclear or LNG 'not available' - Politico

Addendum

In addition, some minor sectoral measures, such as new import bans, are also likely.

At the same time, the publication reminded that Poland and the Baltic states are calling for a ban on imports of russian aluminum and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Recall

The European Council has extended economic sanctions against russia for another 6 months until July 31, 2024 in response to russia's actions to destabilize the situation in Ukraine.

The sanctions, first introduced in 2014, have been significantly expanded since February 2022 and include restrictions on trade, finance, technology, industry, transportation and luxury goods.