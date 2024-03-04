This is only beneficial to russia: Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland urges farmers to abandon border blockade

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 23892 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 84162 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 57230 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 244378 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 213132 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 184275 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 226365 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250524 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156430 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371925 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 193807 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 74681 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 95266 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 59980 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 52474 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 29245 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 84243 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 244462 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 195426 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 213205 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 15984 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 24507 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 24761 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 53642 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 61130 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

This is only beneficial to russia: Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland urges farmers to abandon border blockade

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27743 views

Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Zvarych, called on Poles to end the blockade of the border with Ukraine, which benefits russia by weakening the economies of both countries and Ukraine's defense capabilities against russian aggression.

This is only beneficial to russia: Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland urges farmers to abandon border blockade

Ukrainian ambassador to Poland Vasyl Zvarych called on Poles not to fall for russian propaganda and to end the border blockade. He published his appeal on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details 

The diplomat emphasized that farmers should abandon the blockade of the border, as it is harmful to both countries. 

The unjustified blockade of the border with Ukraine benefits neither Poland and Polish farmers in particular, nor Ukraine and its defense capabilities. The blockade of Ukraine in the context of russian aggression benefits only russia, which is currently enriching itself by increasing its exports of agricultural and food products to the European market

- said the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland. 

According to him, Ukraine or Ukrainian agricultural products are the cause of the problems of Polish farmers. Zwarych emphasized that it is russia that conducts dumping policy and uses the food market as a hybrid weapon for the purposes of aggression against Ukraine.

Kuleba talks with Polish Foreign Minister about resolving the situation on the border and the Ukraine summit in Paris04.03.24, 17:21 • 24467 views

The diplomat explained that in this way Moscow is trying to destabilize the global and European markets, weaken the economies of both Ukraine and European countries, and create anti-Ukrainian sentiment. 

Do not allow yourself to be further misled and succumb to propaganda aimed at sowing seeds of hatred in your community against everything Ukrainian. Do not allow yourself to be used to weaken Ukraine as it fights our common enemy

- the Ukrainian ambassador said in a statement. 

Addendum

The ambassador emphasized that the blockade also affects Polish business, which actively trades with Ukraine and in 2023 exported twice as much to Ukraine as it exported from Ukraine to Poland. 

Already damaged - Ukrainian Embassy in Poland denies farmers' attack on vehicles for the Armed Forces04.03.24, 13:55 • 47180 views

In addition, the protests and queues at the border caused significant damage to Ukraine - the economy lost about 2 billion zlotys (19 billion UAH), which is a serious blow to Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Recall

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk threatens to tighten the embargo on Ukrainian food productsif the EU does not find a compromise to protect Polish farmers.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
European Union
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
Poland
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14