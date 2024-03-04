Already damaged - Ukrainian Embassy in Poland denies farmers' attack on vehicles for the Armed Forces

The Ukrainian Embassy in Poland has denied journalists' information that Polish farmers allegedly damaged vehicles for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The diplomatic mission said that the vehicles had already been damaged before they arrived in Poland, UNN reported.

It has been established that the vehicles in question were damaged before arriving on the territory of the Republic of Poland in the country of origin. Polish farmers have nothing to do with the situation covered by the media - the embassy said in a statement on social media.

As noted, the cars are currently on the territory of Ukraine.

Context

Earlier, some Ukrainian media outlets reported that Polish protesters allegedly damaged cars that were in line to cross the state border and were heading to Ukraine for the needs of the Armed Forces.

