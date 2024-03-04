Already damaged - Ukrainian Embassy in Poland denies farmers' attack on vehicles for the Armed Forces

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 5422 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 17362 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 23950 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 169254 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 159612 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 166456 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 214952 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 247865 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153646 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371304 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 151824 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 140186 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 44669 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 62384 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 22732 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 17453 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 169349 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 140323 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 159677 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 151938 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 14696 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 15759 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 19668 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 22804 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 44745 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Already damaged - Ukrainian Embassy in Poland denies farmers' attack on vehicles for the Armed Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 47180 views

The Ukrainian Embassy in Poland denied reports that Polish farmers had damaged Ukrainian military equipment, saying that the vehicles had been damaged before they arrived in Poland.

Already damaged - Ukrainian Embassy in Poland denies farmers' attack on vehicles for the Armed Forces

The Ukrainian Embassy in Poland has denied journalists' information that Polish farmers allegedly damaged vehicles for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The diplomatic mission said that the vehicles had already been damaged before they arrived in Poland, UNN reported

It has been established that the vehicles in question were damaged before arriving on the territory of the Republic of Poland in the country of origin. Polish farmers have nothing to do with the situation covered by the media

- the embassy said in a statement on social media.

As noted, the cars are currently on the territory of Ukraine. 

Context 

Earlier, some Ukrainian media outlets reported that Polish protesters  allegedly damaged cars that were in line to cross the state border and were heading to Ukraine for the needs of the Armed Forces.

Poland is unofficially negotiating with the EU on farmers' benefits04.03.24, 06:53 • 56837 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyOur people abroad
