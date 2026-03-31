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They have the property of self-liquidation - dangerous Russian ammunition with magnetic sensors found in Kharkiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2466 views

Cumulative-fragmentation shells and mines with magnetic target sensors were found in the Kharkiv region. These munitions have a self-liquidation mechanism and pose a threat to people.

They have the property of self-liquidation - dangerous Russian ammunition with magnetic sensors found in Kharkiv region

The enemy continues to use dangerous types of ammunition in the Kharkiv region - cumulative-fragmentation and those with a magnetic sensor, which have the property of self-destruction. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, as reported by UNN.

According to our explosive ordnance disposal units, we are recording the use of Russian cumulative-fragmentation munitions in the region. They have a characteristic bell-like shape and are equipped with a self-destruction mechanism, which makes them particularly dangerous for the civilian population. In addition, we are detecting mines with a magnetic target sensor: round, green. They also have the property of self-destruction.

- Syniehubov reported.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration urged all residents of the region to be as careful as possible.

If you find suspicious objects, do not approach them and do not try to move them yourself. Keep a significant distance and immediately report to the relevant services at 101, 102. Take care of yourself and your loved ones.

- Syniehubov summarized.

Russia scales up production of "Kaplya" munitions for FPV drones and confirms their use09.02.26, 04:00 • 5337 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv Oblast