"They cannot fight with their bare hands": Sikorsky calls on the West to provide Ukraine with ammunition

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski urged the West to urgently provide Ukraine with the necessary ammunition, reports UNN.

There is a great sense of urgency. Ukraine is inferior in strength. They are fighting like lions, but they cannot fight with their bare hands - Sikorsky wrote in X.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called for a ban on the export of ammunition from European countries to countries other than Ukraine.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the situation on the front line is extremely serious due to the lack of ammunition in the Ukrainian military. The US Congress should take action and vote to extend aid to Ukraine.