ukenru
"They cannot fight with their bare hands": Sikorsky calls on the West to provide Ukraine with ammunition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31941 views

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski called on the West to urgently provide Ukraine with ammunition, as the Ukrainian Armed Forces are fighting bravely against Russia but lack the necessary weapons.

"They cannot fight with their bare hands": Sikorsky calls on the West to provide Ukraine with ammunition

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski urged the West to urgently provide Ukraine with the necessary ammunition, reports UNN

There is a great sense of urgency. Ukraine is inferior in strength. They are fighting like lions, but they cannot fight with their bare hands 

- Sikorsky wrote in X. 

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called for a ban on the export of ammunition from European countries to countries other than Ukraine. 

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the situation on the front line is extremely serious  due to the lack of ammunition in the Ukrainian military. The US Congress should take action and vote to extend aid to Ukraine. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
Radosław Sikorski
United States Department of State
United States Congress
United States
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
