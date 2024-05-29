"There is nothing left of us": SBU intercepts conversation of rashists in Kharkiv region

The SBU has published an interception of a conversation between russian occupiers who are hiding from Ukrainian FPV drones in holes in the Kharkiv region and praying to survive. UNN writes about this with reference to the Security Service's telegram channel.

Special Forces of the SBU Center of Special Operations "A" together with their colleagues from the Defense Forces of Ukraine are daily destroying the occupants who are trying to break through the front in Kharkiv region - the statement said.

It is reported that an entire assault company of russian troops near Kupyansk came under a massive attack by SBU FPV drones.

In a phone conversation intercepted by the SBU, one of the racists complained to his mother: "There is nothing left of us. There were supposed to be 126 of us... The body armor is all in a hole, like a sieve, like a colander... Do you know how many of our company are left? 63 or 73 of the "three hundred" alone, and 10 more of the "two hundred".

The SBU adds that the occupiers are under constant fire from Ukrainian defenders, so they are forced to hide in "holes" and pray to survive.

Recall

Over the past day, 139 combat engagements took place in various parts of the frontline, with the most intense fighting in the Pokrovske, Kupyanske and Lyman sectors.

Large-scale forest fires rage in Kharkiv region amid enemy shelling