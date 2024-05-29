"There is nothing left of us": SBU intercepts conversation of rashists in Kharkiv region

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

"There is nothing left of us": SBU intercepts conversation of rashists in Kharkiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

A russian assault company near Kupyansk came under a massive attack by Ukrainian drones, according to an intercepted conversation of the russian occupiers, they are hiding in the trenches and praying to stay alive.

The SBU has published an interception of a conversation between russian occupiers who are hiding from Ukrainian FPV drones in holes in the Kharkiv region and praying to survive. UNN writes about this with reference to the Security Service's telegram channel.

Special Forces of the SBU Center of Special Operations "A" together with their colleagues from the Defense Forces of Ukraine are daily destroying the occupants who are trying to break through the front in Kharkiv region

- the statement said.

It is reported that an entire assault company of russian troops near Kupyansk came under a massive attack by SBU FPV drones.

In a phone conversation intercepted by the SBU, one of the racists complained to his mother: "There is nothing left of us. There were supposed to be 126 of us... The body armor is all in a hole, like a sieve, like a colander... Do you know how many of our company are left? 63 or 73 of the "three hundred" alone, and 10 more of the "two hundred".

The SBU adds that the occupiers are under constant fire from Ukrainian defenders, so they are forced to hide in "holes" and pray to survive.

Recall

Over the past day, 139 combat engagements took place in various parts of the frontline, with the most intense fighting in the Pokrovske, Kupyanske and Lyman sectors.

Anastasia Ryabokon

