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"There is a window of opportunity" — Zelenskyy made a statement regarding the end of the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 872 views

Zelenskyy stated that there is a chance to end the war by 2027 due to possible changes in the political landscape in Europe and the United States. He cautiously assesses negotiations with Russia.

"There is a window of opportunity" — Zelenskyy made a statement regarding the end of the war
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there is currently a window of opportunity to end the war, as there may be a change in the political landscape in Europe in 2027, and therefore all participants in the negotiation process are working toward a result. Zelenskyy said this during a press conference with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, UNN reports. 

The situation involving changes in the political landscape in Europe may arise in 2027. Likewise, we see that changes are taking place in the United States. Therefore, there is a window of opportunity today, when all those participants who are engaged in the negotiation process and want to achieve a result before 2027 are involved. That is why one of the negotiators says that there was no negativity during the conversation. It is no less important that the Americans flew to Putin with specifics. I would very much like them to return to Dublin with specifics 

- Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, the President said that he does not really believe in progress in the Americans’ negotiations with Putin, but "there is still hope." 

We understand who we are dealing with and that they will not be positive about everything. But can there be progress? Yes. Much today depends on the format of tomorrow’s dialogue between the American and Russian sides 

- Zelenskyy added. 

Let us recall 

People’s Deputy Davyd Arakhamia, a member of the Ukrainian delegation at the talks in Abu Dhabi, believes that it may be possible to find a solution by the New Year.  

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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