"There is a clear understanding of how the system can be strengthened": Zelenskyy revealed details of the work of Ukrainian experts in the UAE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Ukrainian experts sent to the UAE, where they discussed the first results and main conclusions from their work in the Emirates, as well as how to strengthen the air defense system and critical infrastructure in the UAE by integrating Ukrainian experience. Zelenskyy announced this on social media, as reported by UNN.

Details

"United Arab Emirates. Ukrainians have been working here for several weeks to provide assistance in protecting lives. We met with representatives of our team and discussed the first results and main conclusions from their work in the Emirates and some proposals," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that the common goal with partners is more security. According to him, Ukrainians, unfortunately, remember well what it was like when Russia's full-scale aggression against our Ukraine began, when it depended on quick and effective defense solutions. "Today, Ukraine not only needs help but is also ready to support those who support us," Zelenskyy noted.

During this time, our experts held meetings with representatives of the UAE Security and Defense Forces. The guys are working to strengthen protection against air threats. We discussed this before my meeting with His Excellency President of the UAE Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. There is already a clear understanding of how to strengthen the air defense system and critical infrastructure in the Emirates by integrating Ukrainian experience. This refers to comprehensive solutions that have proven their effectiveness. - the President stated.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues his tour of the Persian Gulf countries - on Saturday he announced a visit to the UAE and a meeting with the country's president, as well as an agreement on cooperation in the field of security and defense, adding that the teams are finalizing the details.