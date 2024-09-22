There have already been 65 combat engagements at the front: Russians are actively advancing in two directions

Since the beginning of the day, on September 22, 65 combat engagements were recorded at the front. The occupants continue to be active in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions. This was stated by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

In the Kharkiv sector, two hostile attacks took place near Vovchansk. The battle is ongoing. The situation is under control.

In the Kupyansk sector , the enemy tried to advance to our positions in the areas of Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Kruhlyakivka, Lozova and Stelmakhivka throughout the day. Five enemy attacks are still ongoing. A total of ten firefights were registered in the sector. The occupants dropped a total of nine aerial bombs in the areas of Kupyansk, Kupyansk-Vuzlove and Pershotravneve.

In the Liman sector, the number of attacks increased to five. Combat actions took place near Cherneshchyna, Druzhelyubivka, Novosadove and Dibrova. Two firefights are ongoing.

In the Northern sector, the enemy tried to break through our defenses in the Vyymka area. The situation is under control. The occupier also launched air strikes with guided aerial bombs near the settlements of Ivanivka, Svyato-Pokrovske and Sloviansk.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our defenders continue to repel two occupants' attacks near Kalynivka and Klishchiyivka. Five enemy attacks have already been stopped near Hryhorivka and Stupochky. The enemy used unguided aerial missiles at Stupochki.

In the Toretsk sector, the invader, supported by attack and bomber aircraft, attacked four times in the areas of Dachne, Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and Nelipivka. A battle is underway near Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy's activity remains the most intense. Clashes of varying intensity started 21 times today. Fighting is currently underway in six locations near Novotoretsk, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka and Marynivka. Occupants' aviation was firing NARs towards Oleksandropol during the day.

The situation remains difficult in the Kurakhove sector. Six assaults were repelled near Hirnyk, Tsukurynove, Zhelanne Druha and Katerynivka, and four firefights continue near Kostyantynivka and Hirnyk.

In the Vremivsk sector, the aggressor is attacking near Vuhledar and Vodiane, four firefights are currently underway. Enemy aircraft also struck near Bohoyavlenka, Urozhayne and Rivne.

No active occupants' actions were registered in the Huliaipil and Orikhivsk sectors today. The enemy is conducting air strikes and artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and localities.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, our defenders repelled one enemy attack.

According to DeepState, the invaders advanced in the area of 9 settlements in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian defenders regained positions near Zaliznyanske and advanced near Kamyshivka.