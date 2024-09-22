Ukraine can produce several million drones - Umerov

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 112205 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115376 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 187558 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 147975 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149504 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141438 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192677 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112283 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 182121 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104937 views

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 55836 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 41786 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 83836 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 58936 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 55364 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 187558 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192677 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 182121 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 209162 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197668 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147271 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146733 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151043 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142099 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158663 views
Ukraine can produce several million drones - Umerov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21609 views

Ukraine's Defense Minister has announced the country's ability to produce millions of drones annually. Funding comes from the state budget and international partners, and production will increase several times next year.

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that Ukraine is capable of producing several million drones, part of which is financed by the state budget, and the rest comes from international partners. He said this in an interview with Rada TV channel, UNN reports .

Umerov noted that this year the government has informed the market of its intention to purchase more than a million drones. However, there has been no information on the capabilities of Ukrainian manufacturers to produce them.

"For our part, we did not say how much we can produce. However, we can produce several million drones, of which the state budget pays for some things, and we receive some funds from partners. That is, our capacity is more than a few million drones. And we are able to do it," he said.

He noted that next year Ukraine "will not allow the enemy to gain an advantage." According to the Defense Minister, drone production will increase several times this year.

Umerov also spoke about the expansion of the missile program.

"We are doing everything to bring our missile program closer to the drone program we have in our country," added the Ukrainian Defense Minister.

Recall

For the first time, Ukrainian drone technology manufacturers will be able to participate in tendersorganized by the Drone Coalition within the framework of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group.

Iryna Kolesnik

WarTechnologies
ukraine-defense-contact-groupUkraine Defense Contact Group
ukraineUkraine

