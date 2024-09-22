Ukraine can produce several million drones - Umerov

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that Ukraine is capable of producing several million drones, part of which is financed by the state budget, and the rest comes from international partners. He said this in an interview with Rada TV channel, UNN reports .

Umerov noted that this year the government has informed the market of its intention to purchase more than a million drones. However, there has been no information on the capabilities of Ukrainian manufacturers to produce them.

"For our part, we did not say how much we can produce. However, we can produce several million drones, of which the state budget pays for some things, and we receive some funds from partners. That is, our capacity is more than a few million drones. And we are able to do it," he said.

He noted that next year Ukraine "will not allow the enemy to gain an advantage." According to the Defense Minister, drone production will increase several times this year.

Umerov also spoke about the expansion of the missile program.

"We are doing everything to bring our missile program closer to the drone program we have in our country," added the Ukrainian Defense Minister.

Recall

For the first time, Ukrainian drone technology manufacturers will be able to participate in tendersorganized by the Drone Coalition within the framework of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group.