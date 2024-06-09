There are more Africans and Nepalis among the prisoners of the Russian Army - Bloomberg

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 45464 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135777 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141060 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 232718 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169657 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162651 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147254 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216432 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112864 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203098 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 46397 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 50127 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 43776 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105375 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100918 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 232721 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216434 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203099 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229288 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216646 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100918 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105375 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157192 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156024 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159855 views
Actual
There are more Africans and Nepalis among the prisoners of the Russian Army - Bloomberg

There are more Africans and Nepalis among the prisoners of the Russian Army - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101019 views

The number of Africans and Nepalis among the prisoners captured by Ukraine has increased dramatically, as Moscow increasingly threatens them and forces them to join the armed forces under pressure.

 There has been a sharp increase in the number of foreign fighters among the prisoners captured by Ukraine on the battlefield. Africans and Nepalis are especially common. Russian officials are increasingly threatening not to extend visas to African students and young workers unless they agree to join the army. This is reported by  Bloomberg, reports UNN.

According to officials, Russian officials are increasingly threatening not to extend visas to African students and young workers unless they agree to join the army.

One European official said that Moscow is also recruiting prisoners from its prisons, while some Africans who are in Russia on work visas have been detained and forced to choose between deportation or military action.

"Some of these people managed to bribe officials to stay in the country and at the same time avoid military service," the official said on condition of anonymity.

According to another European official, the Russian practice of sending migrants and students into battle under duress originated at the beginning of the war. These troops are suffering particularly high casualties as they are increasingly being used in risky offensive maneuvers to protect more well-trained units.

Bloomberg reports that a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry did not respond to an email requesting comment on the situation.

Africans for $2200: Russia intensifies mercenary recruitment for the war against Ukraine28.05.2024, 15:46 • 20546 views

Earlier this year, the Kathmandu government said it was aware of about 400 young Nepalese men who had been recruited by Russia, but many others had probably signed up without the government's knowledge. India's decision to stop recruiting Nepali Gurkhas into its army, ending a 200-year tradition, may have prompted Nepalis to look for work in Russia and other countries.

A senior Ukrainian official said that among the prisoners captured by Ukraine on the battlefield, there is an increase in the number of foreign fighters. According to them, Africans and Nepalis are especially common.

According to the head of Rossotrudnichestvo, Yevgeny Primakov, an organization dedicated to spreading knowledge about Russia abroad, 35,000-37,000 African students are currently studying in Russia.

"Every year we enroll about 6,500 students from Africa for free education in Russia," he said.

Nepalese mercenaries desert from the Russian army en masse - DIU01.05.2024, 13:17 • 34542 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
indiaIndia
africaAfrica
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising