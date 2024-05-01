ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 96317 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110171 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152874 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156666 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252683 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174667 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165841 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148401 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227130 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

Nepalese mercenaries desert from the Russian army en masse - DIU

Nepalese mercenaries desert from the Russian army en masse - DIU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34544 views

Nepalese mercenaries are deserting the Russian army en masse due to non-payment of promised money, ill-treatment by commanders, and huge losses in "meat attacks" on Ukraine.

Mercenaries from the South Asian country are fleeing the Russian occupation army en masse for a number of reasons, including non-payment of promised money, cruelty of field commanders, and huge losses in "meat assaults." This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Mercenaries from Nepal are deserting the Russian army en masse

 , the message says.

The escape of mercenaries from Nepal, assigned to the military unit 29328 of the Russian Armed Forces,  was caused by huge losses in "meat assaults," the cruel treatment of Muscovite field commanders, including extrajudicial executions for refusing to comply with orders to go to certain death, and non-payment of promised money.

At the same time, groups of Russian invaders are actively searching for fugitives in the occupied Ukrainian settlements, in particular, according to the GUR, in the Luhansk region, where the personnel of the military unit 29328 were located. However, this process is not yielding results.

 At the same time, the leaders of the Russian occupation army in their reports and reports "upstairs" explain the desertion of Nepalese with nonsense, such as "leaving for their home country because of the earthquake".

Image

 The DIU notes that it is extremely difficult to get from the occupied Luhansk region back to Nepal on your own. In addition, Nepalese citizens may face prosecution in their country for participating in hostilities against Ukraine as part of the Russian army .

Thus, the desire to earn "easy" money has turned into a trap for Nepalese mercenaries, from which there is no safe way out, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine summarizes.

Earlier, UNN reported that the level of desertion among the Russian occupation army is growing: more than 18,000 Russian servicemen have arbitrarily left the service in the combat units of the Southern Military District, including about 12,000 from the 8th Combined Arms Army and 2,500 from the 58th Combined Arms Army.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

