There are currently no Russian units on the territory of Belarus - State Border Guard Service

Now there are no Russian troops on the territory of Belarus, as it was before, when there were about 10-12 thousand Russian soldiers. Russia has gradually withdrawn its troops from the country, but has not brought in new ones. This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon, UNN reports .

I would like to note that, fortunately, at the moment there are no Russian troops on the territory of Belarus, as it was before, when there were about 10-12 thousand Russian servicemen. they could be on the territory of Belarus, at training grounds, undergoing training there, or joint training with units of the Belarusian army. russia gradually withdrew them to its territory, and did not bring in new ones as part of the rotation. Of course, we hope that Russia will not redeploy its forces in this direction again - Demchenko said.

He noted that the direction with Belarus still remains threatening.

"As of now, the situation is fully controlled by all components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. No unusual situations or situations that would destabilize the situation have been recorded. We do not record the movement of either equipment or personnel of the army units of the Republic of Belarus in the immediate vicinity of our border. Of course, the intelligence units of both the Ministry of Defense and the State Border Guard Service are actively monitoring what is happening deep in this country, how the situation may change, how threatening it may be for Ukraine, so that we can respond to any challenges in any direction in time," added Demchenko.

He also said that Ukraine continues to strengthen its border with Belarus by building fortifications along the entire length of the border, from Volyn to Chernihiv.

The military and political leadership of Belarus does not want to take part in hostilities against Ukraine. Belarusian security officials recognize the army's inability to resist Ukrainian forces due to a lack of resources and experience.