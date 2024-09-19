There are currently no Russian units on the territory of Belarus - State Border Guard Service

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 54427 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 40173 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 82263 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 57130 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 53615 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 187139 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192439 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 181910 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 208962 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197481 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147165 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146624 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150938 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142001 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158573 views
There are currently no Russian units on the territory of Belarus - State Border Guard Service

There are currently no Russian units on the territory of Belarus - State Border Guard Service

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17120 views

A spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service said that Russian troops had been withdrawn from Belarus. Ukraine continues to reinforce its border, building fortifications from Volyn to Chernihiv.

Now there are no Russian troops on the territory of Belarus, as it was before, when there were about 10-12 thousand Russian soldiers. Russia has gradually withdrawn its troops from the country, but has not brought in new ones. This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

I would like to note that, fortunately, at the moment there are no Russian troops on the territory of Belarus, as it was before, when there were about 10-12 thousand Russian servicemen. they could be on the territory of Belarus, at training grounds, undergoing training there, or joint training with units of the Belarusian army. russia gradually withdrew them to its territory, and did not bring in new ones as part of the rotation. Of course, we hope that Russia will not redeploy its forces in this direction again

- Demchenko said.

He noted that the direction with Belarus still remains threatening.

"As of now, the situation is fully controlled by all components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. No unusual situations or situations that would destabilize the situation have been recorded. We do not record the movement of either equipment or personnel of the army units of the Republic of Belarus in the immediate vicinity of our border. Of course, the intelligence units of both the Ministry of Defense and the State Border Guard Service are actively monitoring what is happening deep in this country, how the situation may change, how threatening it may be for Ukraine, so that we can respond to any challenges in any direction in time," added Demchenko.

He also said that Ukraine continues to strengthen its border with Belarus by building fortifications along the entire length of the border, from Volyn to Chernihiv.

Recall

The military and political leadership of Belarus does not want to take part in hostilities against Ukraine. Belarusian security officials recognize the army's inability to resist Ukrainian forces due to a lack of resources and experience.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarNews of the World
volyn-oblastVolyn Oblast
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
chernihiv-oblastChernihiv Oblast
ukraineUkraine

