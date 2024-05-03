ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101529 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111719 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154339 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157950 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254322 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174959 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166055 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148437 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228056 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113104 views

There are constant attempts by the occupiers to restore the situation: Pletenchuk on the situation in the south

There are constant attempts by the occupiers to restore the situation: Pletenchuk on the situation in the south

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22062 views

The occupants are constantly trying to restore the situation in southern Ukraine through unsuccessful assault operations: 11 attacks took place yesterday and 3 more today at the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, but Ukrainian troops repel these attempts.

The occupiers are trying to restore the situation in southern Ukraine by conducting constant assault operations, which are unsuccessful. This was stated by Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, during a telethon, according to a UNN correspondent.

Details

The situation remains stable. There are constant attempts by our enemy to restore the situation, and assaults are constantly taking place. Yesterday there were 11 attacks. Most of them were in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. The Russians are not letting our Krynky rest, they hope to drive our marines out of there, but these attempts are in vain. Usually there are several assaults per day, today there were already 3. They were also unsuccessful, but the enemy does not give up these attempts. The situation is the same in Robotyn

- Pletenchuk said.

He also noted that the Russians are trying to regain control of Nestryga Island under the cover of artillery and drones, but they are forced to move in small groups.

They have a big obstacle - our Dnipro river, and to overcome it they have to use boats, but at this moment they are in the open, so it is quite difficult for them and they suffer losses

- Pletenchuk added.

Recall

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have established control over Nestryga Island in Kherson region.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

