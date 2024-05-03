There are constant attempts by the occupiers to restore the situation: Pletenchuk on the situation in the south

The occupiers are trying to restore the situation in southern Ukraine by conducting constant assault operations, which are unsuccessful. This was stated by Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, during a telethon, according to a UNN correspondent.

Details

The situation remains stable. There are constant attempts by our enemy to restore the situation, and assaults are constantly taking place. Yesterday there were 11 attacks. Most of them were in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. The Russians are not letting our Krynky rest, they hope to drive our marines out of there, but these attempts are in vain. Usually there are several assaults per day, today there were already 3. They were also unsuccessful, but the enemy does not give up these attempts. The situation is the same in Robotyn - Pletenchuk said.

He also noted that the Russians are trying to regain control of Nestryga Island under the cover of artillery and drones, but they are forced to move in small groups.

They have a big obstacle - our Dnipro river, and to overcome it they have to use boats, but at this moment they are in the open, so it is quite difficult for them and they suffer losses - Pletenchuk added.

Recall

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have established control over Nestryga Island in Kherson region.