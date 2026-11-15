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The White House is preparing to ignore subpoenas from Democrats in Congress – Trump’s attorney revealed the administration’s plans

Kyiv • UNN

 • 688 views

Trump’s attorney said that the White House does not guarantee compliance with subpoenas from Democrats. To defend itself, the administration has hired about 15 attorneys.

The White House is preparing to ignore subpoenas from Democrats in Congress – Trump’s attorney revealed the administration’s plans

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump does not guarantee compliance with subpoenas from Congress, which came under Democratic control after the midterm elections. The White House has already strengthened its legal team and is preparing for large-scale investigations into the president, his inner circle, and his business ties. Bloomberg reports this, citing an interview with White House chief counsel Will Scharf, UNN writes.

Details

According to Scharf, the decision on whether to comply with subpoenas will depend on their content and the nature of the investigations.

It depends on the subpoena. It depends on the nature of the investigation. And this is not a White House that will allow itself to be intimidated

— he said.

After the Democrats' victory in the November 3 midterm elections, the Trump administration expects increased congressional oversight. The new composition of Congress will begin work next year.

To counter possible investigations, the White House legal office has already hired about 15 lawyers. Scharf plans to coordinate the administration's legal response together with U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche.

The White House may protect even Trump's private conversations

The Democrats plan to pay particular attention to the president's ties with big business, including the executives of companies that financed the construction of the White House's new ballroom.

Scharf said that the administration may invoke presidential executive privilege even when Congress demands that private individuals disclose the substance of their communications with Trump.

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In addition, the lawyer warned that some actions by lawmakers during investigations could theoretically go beyond the scope of legislative immunity, although he did not provide any specific examples.

Democrats already expect resistance from the administration. Congressman Jason Crow emphasized that the White House's possible disregard of subpoenas would not force lawmakers to abandon their investigations.

At the same time, the U.S. Constitution protects the legislative activities of members of Congress, while the authority of Congress to demand documents and testimony has previously been upheld by the Supreme Court.

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