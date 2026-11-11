The Kennedy family has filed a lawsuit against the construction of the "Trump Arch": the reason has been revealed

The family of the 35th U.S. president, John F. Kennedy, who was assassinated at the end of 1963, has filed a lawsuit to block the construction of a triumphal arch that current President Donald Trump plans to build in Washington. This is reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

Nine representatives of the political dynasty claim that the 250-foot (76-meter) structure would obstruct the view of Kennedy’s grave, as well as the graves of thousands of veterans buried at Arlington Cemetery.

Last week, a U.S. court temporarily halted the project immediately after a vote that allowed construction to continue. However, a White House spokesperson said that construction of the arch would proceed.

Additionally

The plaintiffs include seven children of Robert and Ethel Kennedy, as well as their grandson, former Democratic congressman Joe Kennedy, and Ted Kennedy’s son, Edward Kennedy Jr. They do not include Trump Cabinet member Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who heads the Department of Health and Human Services.

The complaint states that the National Park Service and the Department of the Interior authorized construction on November 5, 2026, without the required approval from Congress.

The so-called "Trump Arch" is one of the president’s measures to transform the capital and is intended to commemorate the country’s 250th anniversary.

Reminder

U.S. President Donald Trump published his own ranking of U.S. presidents on his Truth Social network, placing himself in a separate category called "The Greatest." He assigned former presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama to the "Failures" category.