The Kennedy family has filed a lawsuit against the construction of the "Trump Arch": the reason has been revealed

$45.500.0951.080.26
ukenru
01:57 PM • 2284 views
Yermak was allowed to travel throughout Ukraine during the investigation
01:48 PM • 3642 views
Zelenskyy said that tomorrow he will meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Dublin
01:05 PM • 9060 views
"The path is narrowing": Reuters points to skepticism in the EU about Ukraine joining quickly
11:49 AM • 13681 views
Arahamia sees a chance to find a solution by the New Year after the peace talks in Abu Dhabi
10:42 AM • 15671 views
Russia struck the grounds of a lyceum in the Kyiv region, where 171 children were in a shelter
08:44 AM • 27524 views
Second day of talks between Ukraine, US and Russia begins in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
November 11, 06:41 AM • 44753 views
"A pregnant woman should not have to prove that she feels unwell": obstetrician-gynecologist Dmytro Hovsyeiev on symptoms that must not be ignored during pregnancy
November 11, 06:35 AM • 23586 views
Inflation rose to 11% — eggs became the cheapest by the greatest amount, while utilities and fuel became more expensivePhoto
November 11, 04:28 AM • 25693 views
Ukraine hopes to test the Freyja anti-ballistic system as early as this winter — Zelenskyy
November 10, 11:48 PM • 30749 views
The U.S. House of Representatives failed in its attempt to impeach Pete Hegseth
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
In Donetsk, occupiers to open a park for the militarization of children — CPDPhotoNovember 11, 05:22 AM • 9536 views
Ukraine raised the issue of sanctions against the Russian Federation at the G7 — what else was discussedPhotoNovember 11, 06:52 AM • 6900 views
Meghan Markle’s father returned to house arrest after removing his ankle monitorNovember 11, 06:59 AM • 24566 views
Ukraine seeks 10 years of support for an 800,000-strong army after the war - AFPNovember 11, 07:49 AM • 10801 views
Russia claims trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi have concluded10:26 AM • 5054 views
Publications
"A pregnant woman should not have to prove that she feels unwell": obstetrician-gynecologist Dmytro Hovsyeiev on symptoms that must not be ignored during pregnancy
Exclusive
November 11, 06:41 AM • 44740 views
Plasterers have overtaken IT specialists: which professionals can earn over 60,000 hryvnias in UkrainePhotoNovember 10, 07:15 PM • 51229 views
Nations League: Can Ukraine get revenge against Northern Ireland in Belfast?PhotoVideoNovember 10, 05:46 PM • 43865 views
The Rada is preparing changes to taxation: which Ukrainians will pay more and what will happen to VAT for businesses PhotoNovember 10, 04:06 PM • 40627 views
The exchange rate is under full control — an economist forecast whether sharp currency fluctuations should be expected
Exclusive
November 10, 04:00 PM • 42757 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Oleh Kiper
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Germany
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Germany is restoring the "Eagle's Nest" — Hitler's former residence destroyed by fire01:01 PM • 4980 views
Meghan Markle’s father returned to house arrest after removing his ankle monitorNovember 11, 06:59 AM • 24698 views
Meghan Markle’s father cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and risks being detainedNovember 10, 09:01 PM • 26557 views
“Just two YouTubers relaxing” — Haaland taught MrBeast meditationPhotoVideoNovember 10, 07:56 PM • 23697 views
Patron the dog has become a father and showed the first photos of the puppiesVideoNovember 10, 06:22 PM • 24346 views
Actual
Heating
Bild
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Ka-50
Technology

The Kennedy family has filed a lawsuit against the construction of the "Trump Arch": the reason has been revealed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

Relatives of John Kennedy claim that the 76-meter arch will block the view of his grave and the burial site of veterans. The court has temporarily halted the project.

The Kennedy family has filed a lawsuit against the construction of the "Trump Arch": the reason has been revealed

The family of the 35th U.S. president, John F. Kennedy, who was assassinated at the end of 1963, has filed a lawsuit to block the construction of a triumphal arch that current President Donald Trump plans to build in Washington. This is reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

Nine representatives of the political dynasty claim that the 250-foot (76-meter) structure would obstruct the view of Kennedy’s grave, as well as the graves of thousands of veterans buried at Arlington Cemetery.

Last week, a U.S. court temporarily halted the project immediately after a vote that allowed construction to continue. However, a White House spokesperson said that construction of the arch would proceed.

Additionally

The plaintiffs include seven children of Robert and Ethel Kennedy, as well as their grandson, former Democratic congressman Joe Kennedy, and Ted Kennedy’s son, Edward Kennedy Jr. They do not include Trump Cabinet member Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who heads the Department of Health and Human Services.

The complaint states that the National Park Service and the Department of the Interior authorized construction on November 5, 2026, without the required approval from Congress.

The so-called "Trump Arch" is one of the president’s measures to transform the capital and is intended to commemorate the country’s 250th anniversary.

Reminder

U.S. President Donald Trump published his own ranking of U.S. presidents on his Truth Social network, placing himself in a separate category called "The Greatest." He assigned former presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama to the "Failures" category.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Robert F. Kennedy
John F. Kennedy
Barack Obama
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Joe Biden