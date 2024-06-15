The war can stop at any time, Russia must stop armed aggression - Italian Foreign Minister

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive
01:12 PM • 1130 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 17437 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 154712 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 149187 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 162037 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 212314 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 246669 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 152991 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371064 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183519 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 98417 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 141414 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 129261 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 37187 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 55683 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 1130 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 154712 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 129908 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 149187 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 142035 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 12908 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14074 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18084 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19200 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 37665 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

The war can stop at any time, Russia must stop armed aggression - Italian Foreign Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48987 views

The war in Ukraine can end if Russia stops its armed aggression, restores the territorial integrity of Ukraine and ends the occupation of Ukrainian territories, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani believes.

The war can stop at any time, Russia must stop armed aggression - Italian Foreign Minister

The war in Ukraine can stop at any time, but for this, Russia only needs to stop its armed aggression, restore the integrity of the territory and end the occupation of Ukrainian territories. This was stated by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, reports UNN.

Details

The position of the Italian government is clear. Italy is interested in ensuring that we do not lose sight of Ukraine. Putin shows no positive signs of striving for peace. The war can stop at any time. To do this, Russia only needs to stop its armed aggression, restore the integrity of the territory and end the occupation of Ukrainian territories. This is necessary for peace. This summit is being held to discuss the possibilities of peace

- Tayani said.

Recall

During the first plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said that Ukraine is starting the peace process from a position of strengthas it has strengthened significantly over the past three weeks and especially over the past three months.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Alexander Stubb
Antonio Tajani
Finland
Italy
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91