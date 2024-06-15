The war can stop at any time, Russia must stop armed aggression - Italian Foreign Minister

The war in Ukraine can stop at any time, but for this, Russia only needs to stop its armed aggression, restore the integrity of the territory and end the occupation of Ukrainian territories. This was stated by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, reports UNN.

Details

The position of the Italian government is clear. Italy is interested in ensuring that we do not lose sight of Ukraine. Putin shows no positive signs of striving for peace. The war can stop at any time. To do this, Russia only needs to stop its armed aggression, restore the integrity of the territory and end the occupation of Ukrainian territories. This is necessary for peace. This summit is being held to discuss the possibilities of peace - Tayani said.

Recall

During the first plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said that Ukraine is starting the peace process from a position of strengthas it has strengthened significantly over the past three weeks and especially over the past three months.