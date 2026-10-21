The UN condemned the violence during mass protests in France and other European countries

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk condemned violence and vandalism during mass protests in France and other European countries. He called on the rioters to renounce aggression. Yle reports this, citing AFP, writes UNN.

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The UN official made the statement on Tuesday, October 20, amid reports of clashes and property damage during the protests.

Türk stressed that participation in demonstrations cannot justify violent actions and that those responsible for offenses must be held accountable for their actions.

The UN called for an end to the violence

I condemn the actions of those who use protests to commit violence and vandalism against public and private property. They must bear individual responsibility – Türk said.

The High Commissioner also called on the parties involved in the confrontation to calm down and prevent any further escalation of the situation.

In France, the protests were accompanied by acts of vandalism and arson. In particular, on October 18, firefighters in Paris extinguished burning barricades erected directly on city streets.

The UN official's statement came amid stepped-up security measures in French cities, where local authorities imposed a curfew to prevent further riots.

In France, the government will strengthen security measures ahead of new protests