The Ukrainian Navy destroyed two Russian Su-34s in a Neptune strike

For the second time this month, the Ukrainian Navy, using the "long Neptune," destroyed two Russian Su-34s at the site of the 11th Mixed Aviation Regiment in the Volgograd region. The Ukrainian Navy reports this, as UNN reports.

Units of the Ukrainian Navy launched a missile strike with the Neptune coastal defense missile system on the location of enemy aircraft at the Marinovka airfield in Russia’s Volgograd region. As a result of the strike, two Su-34 frontline fighter-bombers were destroyed at the site of the 11th Mixed Aviation Regiment (the settlement of Oktyabrsky, Volgograd region) of the 4th Mixed Aviation Division of the 4th Air and Air Defense Army - the statement said.

The Navy noted that the Su-34 is one of the main platforms of Russian tactical aviation for deploying guided aerial bombs against Ukrainian cities, Defense Forces positions, and frontline areas.

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On October 15, the Ukrainian Navy destroyed four Russian Su-34 bombers, and two more were damaged at the Borisoglebsk airport. This aircraft is a deeply modernized version of the basic Su-34 frontline bomber, which Russia began mass production of in 2020. Thanks to its new hardpoints, this aircraft is the primary carrier of guided aerial bombs and precision-guided missiles with which the enemy attacks Ukraine’s frontline regions.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian Aerospace Forces have approximately 140 Su-34 fighter-bombers of various modifications in service. Intelligence officials also noted that since the beginning of the war, the Defense Forces had managed to destroy 43 aircraft and damage another seven.

According to data from OSINT analysts, based on confirmed information, it has been established that Ukraine’s Defense Forces destroyed 42 Russian Su-34s, while another five were damaged. It has also been visually confirmed that Russia lost only one Su-34M aircraft. This occurred in July 2022. At that time, the bomber was shot down near Alchevsk in the Luhansk region, and it was done by the Russians themselves as a result of "friendly fire."