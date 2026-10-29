The Ukrainian Navy destroyed two Russian Su-34s in a Neptune strike

$45.590.0150.770.09
ukenru
03:11 PM • 10384 views
In Lviv region, an electric train collided with a Mercedes: the female driver was hospitalizedPhoto
Exclusive
02:18 PM • 19536 views
The return of veterans to work requires systematic support, particularly from trade unions, says the head of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine, Byzov
12:58 PM • 16022 views
Russia launched a missile strike on Lozova, injuring six people
12:13 PM • 17278 views
The NBU raised the key policy rate for the third consecutive time under inflationary pressure — to 16.5%
12:06 PM • 15400 views
Russian strike on three cities: 19 dead and more than 40 injured so farPhotoVideo
October 29, 10:46 AM • 16097 views
Former Judge Tandyr Sentenced to 9 Years for Fatal Crash at Checkpoint
October 29, 10:33 AM • 15841 views
Zelenskyy showed footage from the site of the Russian strike on the railway station in DniproPhotoVideo
October 29, 09:33 AM • 17129 views
In Dnipro, Russia struck an electric train; a large number of people were killed
October 29, 08:33 AM • 18899 views
Ukrainian delegation has set off in the direction of Oleshky - Lubinets
October 29, 06:19 AM • 30158 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 112 drones; 75% of the jet-powered drones destroyed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
2.2m/s
61%
757mm
Popular news
New film in The Hunger Games franchise was rated the bestVideoOctober 29, 09:14 AM • 17270 views
Life magazine, the inspiration for "The Secret Life of Walter Mitty," is being revived againOctober 29, 10:25 AM • 13154 views
Since this morning, Russian strikes on Dnipro, Kremenchuk and Chernihiv have claimed the lives of 17 people, with dozens injuredPhotoVideoOctober 29, 11:07 AM • 10934 views
Not just Batman and Superman: James Gunn reveals the plan for DCU01:11 PM • 7362 views
Inflation is accelerating, the economy is slowing: what decisions the NBU and ECB made and how they will affect Ukrainians02:30 PM • 9510 views
Publications
Inflation is accelerating, the economy is slowing: what decisions the NBU and ECB made and how they will affect Ukrainians02:30 PM • 9816 views
The return of veterans to work requires systematic support, particularly from trade unions, says the head of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine, Byzov
Exclusive
02:18 PM • 19545 views
Where to place a money tree to attract prosperity: folk beliefs and care tipsOctober 29, 07:00 AM • 41714 views
Water tariffs will be reviewed under new rules: will Ukrainians’ bills decrease?October 28, 06:10 PM • 55337 views
The law on the safety of employees at work needs improvement: the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine explained why it is asking the president to veto it
Exclusive
October 28, 03:20 PM • 64781 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Andriy Pyshnyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Dnipro (city)
Kremenchuk
Chernihiv
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A brewery with a 270-year history is closing in the Czech Republic due to falling demand for beer02:15 PM • 5536 views
Not just Batman and Superman: James Gunn reveals the plan for DCU01:11 PM • 7480 views
Life magazine, the inspiration for "The Secret Life of Walter Mitty," is being revived againOctober 29, 10:25 AM • 13281 views
New film in The Hunger Games franchise was rated the bestVideoOctober 29, 09:14 AM • 17399 views
Frontrunner has emerged for the role of the new James BondOctober 29, 06:28 AM • 29686 views
Actual
Film
Social network
Su-34
Shahed-136
Technology

The Ukrainian Navy destroyed two Russian Su-34s in a Neptune strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 458 views

The Ukrainian Navy struck two Su-34s at the Marinovka airfield in Russia's Volgograd region. The aircraft were used to carry out attacks on Ukraine with guided aerial bombs.

The Ukrainian Navy destroyed two Russian Su-34s in a Neptune strike

For the second time this month, the Ukrainian Navy, using the "long Neptune," destroyed two Russian Su-34s at the site of the 11th Mixed Aviation Regiment in the Volgograd region. The Ukrainian Navy reports this, as UNN  reports.

Units of the Ukrainian Navy launched a missile strike with the Neptune coastal defense missile system on the location of enemy aircraft at the Marinovka airfield in Russia’s Volgograd region. As a result of the strike, two Su-34 frontline fighter-bombers were destroyed at the site of the 11th Mixed Aviation Regiment (the settlement of Oktyabrsky, Volgograd region) of the 4th Mixed Aviation Division of the 4th Air and Air Defense Army

- the statement said.

The Navy noted that the Su-34 is one of the main platforms of Russian tactical aviation for deploying guided aerial bombs against Ukrainian cities, Defense Forces positions, and frontline areas.

Supplement

On October 15, the Ukrainian Navy destroyed four Russian Su-34 bombers, and two more were damaged at the Borisoglebsk airport. This aircraft is a deeply modernized version of the basic Su-34 frontline bomber, which Russia began mass production of in 2020. Thanks to its new hardpoints, this aircraft is the primary carrier of guided aerial bombs and precision-guided missiles with which the enemy attacks Ukraine’s frontline regions. 

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian Aerospace Forces have approximately 140 Su-34 fighter-bombers of various modifications in service. Intelligence officials also noted that since the beginning of the war, the Defense Forces had managed to destroy 43 aircraft and damage another seven. 

According to data from OSINT analysts, based on confirmed information, it has been established that Ukraine’s Defense Forces destroyed 42 Russian Su-34s, while another five were damaged. It has also been visually confirmed that Russia lost only one Su-34M aircraft. This occurred in July 2022. At that time, the bomber was shot down near Alchevsk in the Luhansk region, and it was done by the Russians themselves as a result of "friendly fire."  

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkraineNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Luhansk Oblast
Su-34
Ukrainian Navy
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine