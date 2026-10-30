The Ukrainian delegation has already safely reached Oleshky - Arahamia

The Ukrainian delegation has already safely reached Oleshky, in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region, as part of a humanitarian mission. This was reported by one of the Ukrainian negotiators at the peace talks, Member of Parliament Davyd Arakhamia, on social media on October 30, UNN reports.

The Ukrainian delegation has already safely reached Oleshky. The evacuation and distribution of humanitarian aid have begun. The ceasefire continues. More details later - Arakhamia wrote.

What is known about the humanitarian mission in Oleshky

Ukraine announced that, starting at 03:00 on October 27 Kyiv time, a ceasefire would be in effect in a designated area of temporarily occupied Oleshky in Kherson region. This is necessary to carry out a humanitarian operation, deliver aid to the city's residents, and prepare for the safe departure of civilians.

Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov announced the start of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky on the morning of October 27. Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, traveled to the site and will be responsible for coordinating the process. In the early hours of October 27, Lubinets stated: "Oleshky: the ceasefire has begun; the Ukrainian side is fulfilling its agreements."

The ceasefire will last from October 27 until 22:59 on November 1, said one of the Ukrainian negotiators at the peace talks, Member of Parliament Davyd Arakhamia.

US First Lady Melania Trump personally devotes time and attention to the humanitarian mission and assistance to civilians in Oleshky.