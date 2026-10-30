$45.530.0650.680.09
ukenru
09:42 AM • 118 views
Lubinets showed the first footage from Oleshky: the delegation met with localsVideo
09:29 AM • 2114 views
The Ukrainian delegation has already safely reached Oleshky - Arahamia
09:22 AM • 2304 views
Work has begun in Kyiv on additional crossings over the Dnipro - minister names when they will appear
09:13 AM • 3134 views
Fire Point is scaling up production of Flamingo missiles and FP-1 and FP-2 attack drones, Stielerman saysVideo
08:59 AM • 4036 views
Ukraine imposed sanctions against those involved with "Rassvet" and Russia's "shadow fleet"
08:22 AM • 8334 views
Emergency power outages are possible across Ukraine; following Russian attack on Dnipro, power partially restored
October 30, 02:26 AM • 32777 views
Russian missiles struck an industrial enterprise near Kremenchuk
October 29, 10:25 PM • 30818 views
The attack on Kyiv on October 29 claimed a life and caused destruction
October 29, 09:16 PM • 27310 views
Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: warehouses are ablaze in the Darnytskyi district
October 29, 05:11 PM • 33269 views
The delegation of Ukraine, the United States and Russia arrived at the aid delivery point in Oleshky - Arakhamia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
2m/s
60%
756mm
Popular news
Trump inspired Putin to escalate the war in Ukraine — Le MondeOctober 29, 11:52 PM • 14419 views
Sudakov scored a brilliant goal to send "Benfica" into the Portuguese Cup semi-finalsVideoOctober 30, 12:21 AM • 10119 views
"The convoy will soon set out for the city": Melania Trump spoke about a humanitarian mission to the occupied city of OleshkyOctober 30, 12:50 AM • 14845 views
In the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, textbooks presenting a Russian version of the region’s history were distributed — CNSOctober 30, 01:24 AM • 14622 views
The attack on Dnipro left more than 350,000 subscribers without electricity04:31 AM • 24998 views
Publications
How cleaning affects the energy of the home07:51 AM • 7076 views
8 of the most atmospheric Christmas markets worth visitingPhotoOctober 29, 05:55 PM • 26673 views
World Stroke Day: how to recognize dangerous symptoms, save a life, and prevent the diseaseOctober 29, 05:38 PM • 26268 views
Inflation is accelerating, the economy is slowing: what decisions the NBU and ECB made and how they will affect UkrainiansOctober 29, 02:30 PM • 30134 views
The return of veterans to work requires systematic support, particularly from trade unions, says the head of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine, Byzov
Exclusive
October 29, 02:18 PM • 45853 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Melania Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Pete Hegseth
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Oleshky
Kharkiv
Poltava Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ian McKellen paid tribute to his "X-Men" co-star Patrick Stewart and recalled their friendship08:10 AM • 3244 views
The star of "X-Men" and "Star Trek," Patrick Stewart, has diedPhotoOctober 29, 10:56 PM • 22784 views
A brewery with a 270-year history is closing in the Czech Republic due to falling demand for beerOctober 29, 02:15 PM • 20640 views
Not just Batman and Superman: James Gunn reveals the plan for DCUOctober 29, 01:11 PM • 22077 views
Life magazine, the inspiration for "The Secret Life of Walter Mitty," is being revived againOctober 29, 10:25 AM • 25360 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Heating
Technology
Starlink
Brent Crude

The Ukrainian delegation has already safely reached Oleshky - Arahamia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2146 views

Ukraine’s delegation safely arrived in the occupied city of Oleshky in Kherson region. They began the evacuation and distribution of humanitarian aid.

The Ukrainian delegation has already safely reached Oleshky - Arahamia

The Ukrainian delegation has already safely reached Oleshky, in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region, as part of a humanitarian mission. This was reported by one of the Ukrainian negotiators at the peace talks, Member of Parliament Davyd Arakhamia, on social media on October 30, UNN reports.

The Ukrainian delegation has already safely reached Oleshky. The evacuation and distribution of humanitarian aid have begun. The ceasefire continues. More details later

- Arakhamia wrote.

What is known about the humanitarian mission in Oleshky

Ukraine announced that, starting at 03:00 on October 27 Kyiv time, a ceasefire would be in effect in a designated area of temporarily occupied Oleshky in Kherson region. This is necessary to carry out a humanitarian operation, deliver aid to the city's residents, and prepare for the safe departure of civilians.

Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov announced the start of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky on the morning of October 27. Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, traveled to the site and will be responsible for coordinating the process. In the early hours of October 27, Lubinets stated: "Oleshky: the ceasefire has begun; the Ukrainian side is fulfilling its agreements."

The ceasefire will last from October 27 until 22:59 on November 1, said one of the Ukrainian negotiators at the peace talks, Member of Parliament Davyd Arakhamia.

US First Lady Melania Trump personally devotes time and attention to the humanitarian mission and assistance to civilians in Oleshky.    

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Evacuation
David Arakhamia
Oleshky
Kherson Oblast