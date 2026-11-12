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The State Emergency Service of Ukraine topped the ranking of Ukrainians’ trust in institutions with a score of 96% — poll

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

Some 96% of Ukrainians trust the State Emergency Service, 83% trust the National Guard, and 73% trust the Security Service of Ukraine. Courts and the Prosecutor General’s Office are trusted the least.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine topped the ranking of Ukrainians’ trust in institutions with a score of 96% — poll

Among Ukrainian institutions, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) enjoys the highest level of public trust. This is shown by the results of a public opinion poll conducted by the Rating Group in September, UNN reports.

Details

Thus, 96% of respondents trust the SESU. The National Guard of Ukraine ranked second in terms of trust (83%), while the Security Service of Ukraine ranked third (73%).

Respondents expressed the greatest distrust toward the Office of the Prosecutor General (76%) and the courts (the judicial system as a whole, 70%)

- sociologists indicated.

They added that, compared with 2025, trust in the NABU rose significantly (from 48% to 52%). At the same time, the level of trust in the Office of the Prosecutor General (from 28% to 19%) and the National Police (from 48% to 42%) declined, while trust in other institutions remained almost unchanged.

Let us recall

According to a Rating Group poll conducted on August 5–6, Zelenskyy has 25.2% support, Zaluzhnyi – 16.7%, and Fedorov – 12.5%. They are followed by Budanov, Poroshenko, and Razumkov.

Putin's approval rating fell to the lowest level since the start of the war - poll17.07.26, 14:53 • 8776 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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