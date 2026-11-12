The State Emergency Service of Ukraine topped the ranking of Ukrainians’ trust in institutions with a score of 96% — poll

Among Ukrainian institutions, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) enjoys the highest level of public trust. This is shown by the results of a public opinion poll conducted by the Rating Group in September, UNN reports.

Details

Thus, 96% of respondents trust the SESU. The National Guard of Ukraine ranked second in terms of trust (83%), while the Security Service of Ukraine ranked third (73%).

Respondents expressed the greatest distrust toward the Office of the Prosecutor General (76%) and the courts (the judicial system as a whole, 70%) - sociologists indicated.

They added that, compared with 2025, trust in the NABU rose significantly (from 48% to 52%). At the same time, the level of trust in the Office of the Prosecutor General (from 28% to 19%) and the National Police (from 48% to 42%) declined, while trust in other institutions remained almost unchanged.

Let us recall

According to a Rating Group poll conducted on August 5–6, Zelenskyy has 25.2% support, Zaluzhnyi – 16.7%, and Fedorov – 12.5%. They are followed by Budanov, Poroshenko, and Razumkov.

Putin's approval rating fell to the lowest level since the start of the war - poll