Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 4930 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 98338 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 109228 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 124862 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 192095 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 235375 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 144546 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369524 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181960 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149673 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

SBI serves another suspicion to ex-SSU General Naumov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17645 views

The state Bureau of Investigation reported suspicion to the former head of the SBU Department of internal affairs of forging documents for a Serbian court, the state Bureau of Investigation reported on Friday.

SBI serves another suspicion to ex-SSU General Naumov

The state Bureau of Investigation reported suspicion to the former head of the main internal security department of the SBU of forging documents for a Serbian court, the state Bureau of Investigation informed on Friday, writes UNN.

As reported by UNN source, we are talking about Andriy Naumov.

Details

"Employees of the state Bureau of Investigation reported suspicion to the ex-head of the main internal security department of the SBU. He organized the forgery of official documents to avoid criminal liability in the Republic of Serbia," the bureau said.

On June 7, 2022, according to the state Bureau of investigation, "a former high-ranking official tried to leave the territory of the Republic of Serbia for North Macedonia through the Presevo border checkpoint, hiding property and money from customs control.

According to the state Bureau of investigation, he was found to have:

  • 592 thousand 990 euros,
  • 120 thousand 102 US dollars,
  • two emeralds.

"He was traveling in a BMW X6 PMV passenger car, which formally belongs to his wife," the byuroy noted.

It is indicated that "all this property and funds were obtained by the person involved by criminal means during his tenure as director of the State Enterprise "Center for organizational, technical and information support for the management of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone" and in the Security Service of Ukraine.

"He was detained by Serbian law enforcement officers because he violated the provisions of Article 86 of the law of the Republic of Serbia" on prevention of money laundering "and Article 12 of the law of the Republic of Serbia"on customs affairs". in order to avoid liability, the ex-law enforcement officer decided to forge official documents in order to create a misconception among Serbian law enforcement and judicial authorities about the legality of the origin of funds and property. he entered into a criminal conspiracy with other persons and organized the production of forged official documents," the state Bureau of Investigation reported.

It is noted that we are talking, in particular, about a loan agreement (repayable financial assistance), allegedly concluded between his father and a third party, as well as an act of providing funds to a loan agreement, allegedly concluded between his father and the same person.

"After receiving a package of false documents from his accomplices, he handed them over to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Department of the Supreme Court in the Serbian city of NIS. however, in cooperation with the Serbian law enforcement agencies, investigators of the state Bureau of Investigation and the prosecutor's office proved the fact of forgery of these documents and handed them over to the Serbian court," the state Bureau of Investigation reported.

"The former head of the security service of Ukraine was informed of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely, in the organization of forgery of official documents that are issued or certified by persons who have the right to issue or certify such documents, and who grant rights or release from obligations, for the purpose of using them by a forger or other person committed by prior agreement by a group of persons," the state Bureau of investigation noted.

The bureau pointed out that the state Bureau of Investigation is investigating a number of criminal proceedings against the former head of internal security of the SBU, including illegal enrichment, and is taking measures to extradite him to Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
North Macedonia
Serbia
