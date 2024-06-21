SBI serves another suspicion to ex-SSU General Naumov

The state Bureau of Investigation reported suspicion to the former head of the main internal security department of the SBU of forging documents for a Serbian court, the state Bureau of Investigation informed on Friday, writes UNN.

As reported by UNN source, we are talking about Andriy Naumov.

Details

"Employees of the state Bureau of Investigation reported suspicion to the ex-head of the main internal security department of the SBU. He organized the forgery of official documents to avoid criminal liability in the Republic of Serbia," the bureau said.

On June 7, 2022, according to the state Bureau of investigation, "a former high-ranking official tried to leave the territory of the Republic of Serbia for North Macedonia through the Presevo border checkpoint, hiding property and money from customs control.

According to the state Bureau of investigation, he was found to have:

592 thousand 990 euros,

120 thousand 102 US dollars,

two emeralds.

"He was traveling in a BMW X6 PMV passenger car, which formally belongs to his wife," the byuroy noted.

It is indicated that "all this property and funds were obtained by the person involved by criminal means during his tenure as director of the State Enterprise "Center for organizational, technical and information support for the management of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone" and in the Security Service of Ukraine.

"He was detained by Serbian law enforcement officers because he violated the provisions of Article 86 of the law of the Republic of Serbia" on prevention of money laundering "and Article 12 of the law of the Republic of Serbia"on customs affairs". in order to avoid liability, the ex-law enforcement officer decided to forge official documents in order to create a misconception among Serbian law enforcement and judicial authorities about the legality of the origin of funds and property. he entered into a criminal conspiracy with other persons and organized the production of forged official documents," the state Bureau of Investigation reported.

It is noted that we are talking, in particular, about a loan agreement (repayable financial assistance), allegedly concluded between his father and a third party, as well as an act of providing funds to a loan agreement, allegedly concluded between his father and the same person.

"After receiving a package of false documents from his accomplices, he handed them over to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Department of the Supreme Court in the Serbian city of NIS. however, in cooperation with the Serbian law enforcement agencies, investigators of the state Bureau of Investigation and the prosecutor's office proved the fact of forgery of these documents and handed them over to the Serbian court," the state Bureau of Investigation reported.

"The former head of the security service of Ukraine was informed of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely, in the organization of forgery of official documents that are issued or certified by persons who have the right to issue or certify such documents, and who grant rights or release from obligations, for the purpose of using them by a forger or other person committed by prior agreement by a group of persons," the state Bureau of investigation noted.

The bureau pointed out that the state Bureau of Investigation is investigating a number of criminal proceedings against the former head of internal security of the SBU, including illegal enrichment, and is taking measures to extradite him to Ukraine.

