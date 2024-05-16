The situation on the northern border is under control and will not change significantly - spokesman for Siversk

The operational situation on the northern border is under control and is not changing significantly. This was reported by the spokesman of the Siversk unit Vadym Mysnyk during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

According to him, 60 attacks from various types of artillery were registered over the past day, the enemy also used attack drones and FPV drones.

On May 14, the head of the GUR, Budanov, said that the Russians had been planning an operation in Sumy region from the very beginning. Currently, a small grouping of their forces is being held in the border area near the town of Sudzha. The situation has not yet allowed them to begin active operations and implement their plan.

On May 15, the Defense Ministry said that the Ukrainian military is ready for a possible Russian offensive in Sumy region.

On May 15, the head of the Sumy regional military administration, Volodymyr Artyukh, reported that the situation in the border area of Sumy region had not undergone any significant changes in terms of the status and deployment of Russian troops. The creation of a strike group has not been recorded.