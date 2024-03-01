The situation near Chasovyi Yar is very tense, Russia is deploying its main forces there - Yevlash

The situation near Chasovyi Yar in the Bakhmut sector is very tense, the enemy is moving its main forces there, trying to put pressure, because access to Chasovyi Yar will open the gates for the Russians to continue their offensive. This was reported on Radio Liberty by the spokesman for the Khortytsia separate military unit Ilya Yevlash, according to a correspondent of UNN .

The situation near Chasovyi Yar is very tense, the enemy is moving its main forces there, trying to put pressure in the direction of Chasovyi Yar, as this settlement is now a key one for them. Of course, access to Chasovyi Yar will open the gates for their offensive, a successful springboard for the offensive, a continuation of the offensive on Kostyantynivka - Yevlash said.

He noted that the main target for Russia in Donetsk region is the Kramatorsk-Sloviansk agglomeration.

"That's why the enemy is not sparing its efforts now, it is trying to seize the moment, as it has been using the tactic of "running where it pours" for quite some time, looking for weaknesses, gaps and at the slightest opportunity to break through the defense somewhere, significantly strengthening its grouping and resorting to assault actions," Yevlash said.

Earlier, Yevlash reportedthat fierce fighting continues in the Bakhmut sector, the enemy is actively trying to "push" in the direction of Chasovyi Yar.