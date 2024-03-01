$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 23599 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 82826 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 56563 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 242779 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 212047 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 183878 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 226120 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250472 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156379 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371912 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The situation near Chasovyi Yar is very tense, Russia is deploying its main forces there - Yevlash

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26844 views

Russia concentrated its main forces on Chasovyi Yar as the key to continuing its offensive on Kostyantynivka.

The situation near Chasovyi Yar is very tense, Russia is deploying its main forces there - Yevlash

The situation near Chasovyi Yar in the Bakhmut sector is very tense, the enemy is moving its main forces there, trying to put pressure, because access to Chasovyi Yar will open the gates for the Russians to continue their offensive. This was reported on Radio Liberty by the spokesman for the Khortytsia separate military unit Ilya Yevlash, according to a correspondent of UNN .

The situation near Chasovyi Yar is very tense, the enemy is moving its main forces there, trying to put pressure in the direction of Chasovyi Yar, as this settlement is now a key one for them. Of course, access to Chasovyi Yar will open the gates for their offensive, a successful springboard for the offensive, a continuation of the offensive on Kostyantynivka

- Yevlash said.

He noted that the main target for Russia in Donetsk region is the Kramatorsk-Sloviansk agglomeration.

"That's why the enemy is not sparing its efforts now, it is trying to seize the moment, as it has been using the tactic of "running where it pours" for quite some time, looking for weaknesses, gaps and at the slightest opportunity to break through the defense somewhere, significantly strengthening its grouping and resorting to assault actions," Yevlash said.

AddendumAddendum

Earlier, Yevlash reportedthat fierce fighting continues in the Bakhmut sector, the enemy is actively trying to "push" in the direction of Chasovyi Yar.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Chasiv Yar
Bakhmut
Kramatorsk
Donetsk
