The situation is balanced, but fragile: Deputy Energy Minister urges consumers in Ukraine to check insulation

The situation in the power system is stable, and the repair process is going well. But it is important for consumers in the country to take measures to improve energy efficiency. There is still time to prepare for the winter season.

UNN writes with a reference to Roman Andarak, Deputy Minister of Energy, on the air of “United News”.

There is a balance in the system. At certain times, we attract imports or assistance. Here I would like to ask those who take advantage of the moderate weather to check the density of windows, the serviceability of household heating appliances; to take energy efficiency measures - the official said.

Roman Andarak also said that reconstruction and repairs are ongoing.

We are trying to restore everything we can in these conditions. Something has survived, something is dead after the Russian attacks. The repair process is going even better than we expected - informs the representative of the Ministry of Energy.

But the system is also under constant attack by the invaders, which happens several times a day. According to the official, facilities in the frontline regions are particularly affected. Accordingly, the need for materials and equipment remains constant.

