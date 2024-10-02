Power engineers restore damaged power line to occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP

The 330 kV overhead line damaged by Russian shelling is back in operation. Currently, the occupied ZNPP is able to receive electricity through both the main and backup lines, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

"I am grateful to our power engineers for their work. One of the power lines of Zaporizhzhya NPP, which was damaged as a result of Russian shelling, has been restored. However, while Zaporizhzhia NPP is occupied, the threat of an accident remains. Safe operation of ZNPP is possible only under the control of Ukraine," said Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

The agency reminded that on October 1, one of the overhead lines supplying ZNPP was damaged due to a Russian attack on the power facility. Repair crews waited more than a day for permission to start repairs and restore power. Due to the constant shelling by the occupiers, they managed to get permission to carry out the work only today.