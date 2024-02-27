$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The second since the beginning of the year: British intelligence names the consequences of losing another A-50

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28936 views

British intelligence reports that the downing of another Russian A-50 demonstrates Moscow's inability to defend its own aircraft. Analysts assume that the Russians will want to deploy the A-50 a little further from the front line.

The second since the beginning of the year: British intelligence names the consequences of losing another A-50

The destruction of the second Russian A-50 aircraft since the beginning of the year demonstrates Moscow's inability to protect its own aviation. This is stated in an intelligence report published by the British Ministry of Defense on page X, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on February 23, 2024, a Russian A-50U aircraft was shot down while flying south of the Sea of Azov over Russian territory in the Krasnodar Territory. 

There is little chance that the Russians accidentally shot down their own plane while trying to protect it

- British intelligence officials admit. 

The ministry also noted that this is the second A-50 destroyed in two months.

The Air Force confirms the destruction of a Russian A-50 aircraft23.02.24, 20:13 • 33785 views

According to British intelligence, Russia began flying A-50s over the Azov Sea only in November 2023. After that, on January 14, 2024, Ukraine successfully struck an A-50 in the area.

It was this incident that made the Russians think about safer areas for airplane operations.

This latest Ukrainian success demonstrates Russia's inability to protect its valuable aviation assets. This casts doubt on the effectiveness of Russia's aviation plans

- said the British Ministry of Defense.

It is noted that the Russian Air Force will be able to compensate for the loss of the A-50, as there are seven combat aircraft remaining. However, the loss of two experienced specialized crews in two months will likely lead to further strain and combat fatigue on the remaining forces if they are to maintain sustained operations.

In addition, British experts admit that the Russian Air Force will again want to redeploy the plane to safer regions. 

Recall

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has released intercepted radio communications of Russian Su-35 pilots, confirming the downing of an A-50U aircraft over the Sea of Azov.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
Ministry of Defence (United Kingdom)
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Sea of Azov
Ukraine
