In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 42706 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 167715 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 98985 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 343410 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 280218 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 206267 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240410 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253743 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159885 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372639 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The Air Force confirms the destruction of a Russian A-50 aircraft

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33785 views

Ukraine's Air Force commander confirms the downing of a Russian A-50. UNN sources in the security forces confirmed that the destruction of the Russian plane was a joint operation of the Main Directorate of Intelligence and the Air Force.

The Air Force confirms the destruction of a Russian A-50 aircraft

Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk confirmed the information about the destruction of the Russian A-50 aircraft, UNN reports .

"Bayan, where are you?" An A-50 with the call sign "Bayan" flew in! I congratulate the occupiers. "Happy Defender of the Fatherland Day! We must celebrate at home, and in such a way that Bayan is not torn," wrote Oleschuk.

Oleschuk thanked the Main Directorate of Intelligence and everyone who ensured the result.

UNN sources in the security forces confirmed that the destruction of the Russian plane was a joint operation of the Main Directorate of Intelligence and the Air Force.

Addition

The Russian military said that an A-50 military plane was shot down over the Sea of Azov. The occupiers claim that the plane was shot down by "friendly fire" from Russian air defense.

We will remind

On January 14, Ukraine shot down a Russian A-50 aircraft and Il-22 bomber over the Sea of Azov.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Mykola Oleshchuk
