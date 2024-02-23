The Air Force confirms the destruction of a Russian A-50 aircraft

Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk confirmed the information about the destruction of the Russian A-50 aircraft, UNN reports .

"Bayan, where are you?" An A-50 with the call sign "Bayan" flew in! I congratulate the occupiers. "Happy Defender of the Fatherland Day! We must celebrate at home, and in such a way that Bayan is not torn," wrote Oleschuk.

Oleschuk thanked the Main Directorate of Intelligence and everyone who ensured the result.

UNN sources in the security forces confirmed that the destruction of the Russian plane was a joint operation of the Main Directorate of Intelligence and the Air Force.

Addition

The Russian military said that an A-50 military plane was shot down over the Sea of Azov. The occupiers claim that the plane was shot down by "friendly fire" from Russian air defense.

We will remind

On January 14, Ukraine shot down a Russian A-50 aircraft and Il-22 bomber over the Sea of Azov.