Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
The second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Germany on an agreement on security commitments took place

The second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Germany on an agreement on security commitments took place

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22737 views

Ukraine and Germany held the second round of negotiations on a bilateral agreement on security commitments. The parties discussed terminology and legal formalities, and agreed to continue communication to finalize the agreement.

Ukraine and Germany have held another round of talks on the conclusion of bilateral security commitments. This was reported on the website of the head of state, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the Ukrainian negotiating team was headed by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva. The conversation was attended by representatives of the German government.

The parties discussed the wording of the main provisions of the agreement, terminology and legal formalities.

The representatives of Ukraine and Germany also agreed on a schedule for further communication between the negotiating teams in the near future.

Recall

Last December, Ukraine and Germany held another consultation on the bilateral agreement on security guarantees, during which Ukrainian officials thanked Germany for supporting Ukraine's integration into the EU. Further plans for communication on the legal framework of the agreement were discussed.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Contact us about advertising