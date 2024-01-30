The second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Germany on an agreement on security commitments took place

Ukraine and Germany have held another round of talks on the conclusion of bilateral security commitments. This was reported on the website of the head of state, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the Ukrainian negotiating team was headed by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva. The conversation was attended by representatives of the German government.

The parties discussed the wording of the main provisions of the agreement, terminology and legal formalities.

The representatives of Ukraine and Germany also agreed on a schedule for further communication between the negotiating teams in the near future.

Recall

Last December, Ukraine and Germany held another consultation on the bilateral agreement on security guarantees, during which Ukrainian officials thanked Germany for supporting Ukraine's integration into the EU. Further plans for communication on the legal framework of the agreement were discussed.