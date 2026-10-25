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The Russians attacked an energy facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast – some consumers were left without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

The Russians damaged an energy facility in Kamianets-Podilskyi Raion. Some consumers were left without electricity, and two houses were damaged.

The Russians attacked an energy facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast – some consumers were left without electricity

Russian forces attacked the energy infrastructure of Khmelnytskyi region. Damage to an energy facility was recorded in Kamianets-Podilskyi district, resulting in emergency power outages. Serhii Tiurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, reported this, UNN writes.

Details

According to the regional head, Russia continues to deliberately strike Ukrainian energy facilities, attempting to leave the population without electricity.

Energy workers are currently working to restore electricity supplies to consumers.

In addition to the energy infrastructure, residential buildings were damaged. In particular, the blast wave damaged windows in two homes.

According to preliminary information, no one was injured in the attack.

The debris removal following the Russian attack has been completed in Vinnytsia – the number of injured has risen to 725.10.26, 20:01 • 1314 views

Stepan Haftko

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