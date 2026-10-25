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The debris removal following the Russian attack has been completed in Vinnytsia – the number of injured has risen to 7

Kyiv • UNN

 • 300 views

In Vinnytsia, the debris removal at a residential building following the Russian attack has been completed. Two of the seven injured people were hospitalized.

The debris removal following the Russian attack has been completed in Vinnytsia – the number of injured has risen to 7

In Vinnytsia, rescuers have completed emergency response operations and the clearing of rubble from a residential building damaged in the morning Russian attack. The number of people injured has risen to 7. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to the rescuers, no deceased or injured people were found under the rubble of the building.

Two of the 7 injured people were hospitalized. Their condition is currently not being specified.

A psychologist from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 17 people affected by the consequences of the Russian strike.

A total of 63 rescuers and 14 pieces of specialized equipment were involved in the emergency response operations.

In Vinnytsia, a Russian drone attacked a residential building: rescuers are clearing the rubble25.10.26, 09:50 • 10448 views

Stepan Haftko

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