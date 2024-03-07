The Russian Black Sea Fleet includes more than 30 vessels, including 10 missile carriers - Pletenchuk

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 23524 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 82509 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 56405 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 242395 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 211777 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 183783 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 226054 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250447 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156365 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371906 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 193807 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 74681 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 95266 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 59980 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 52474 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 28393 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 82509 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 242395 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 193961 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 211777 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 15705 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 24246 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 24520 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 52569 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 60075 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The Russian Black Sea Fleet includes more than 30 vessels, including 10 missile carriers - Pletenchuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27653 views

The Russian Black Sea fleet consists of more than 30 ships, including 10 missile carriers with 3 submarines carrying Kalibr cruise missiles, but they have been facing serious logistical problems for several months and hardly use these missiles, except after the sinking of the Caesar Kunikov.

The Russian Black Sea Fleet includes more than 30 vessels, including 10 missile carriers - Pletenchuk

The Russian Black Sea Fleet consists of more than 30 vessels, including 10 missile carriers, three of which are submarines. This was stated by the speaker of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon on Thursday, according to a correspondent of UNN.

(The Black Sea Fleet is on the move - ed.) more than 30 vessels, about 10 missile carriers, three of which are submarines, carrying Kalibr cruise missiles. Of course, they have serious problems with military logistics, first of all. For several months now, there has been virtually no use of these missiles, except for one confirmed case after the sinking of the Caesar Kunikov. Nevertheless, we definitely have more work to do, which we are doing

- Pletenchuk said.

When asked whether Russia continues to use large amphibious assault ships as a logistical substitute, Pletenchuk replied: "These ships are also taken into account if they go to sea. Now they have five out of 13 units that were at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. They, like the rest of the ships, are in their home bases.

Addendum

Ukraine destroyed the Russian large amphibious ship Caesar Kunikov in Crimea on the night of Wednesday, February 14. 

On the night of March 4-5, a special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine in cooperation with the Ukrainian Navy hit the Russian Black Sea Fleet patrol ship Sergey Kotov with Magura V5 maritime drones near the Kerch Strait.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Ukrainian Navy
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Crimea
Ukraine
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14