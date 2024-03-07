The Russian Black Sea Fleet includes more than 30 vessels, including 10 missile carriers - Pletenchuk

The Russian Black Sea Fleet consists of more than 30 vessels, including 10 missile carriers, three of which are submarines. This was stated by the speaker of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon on Thursday, according to a correspondent of UNN.

(The Black Sea Fleet is on the move - ed.) more than 30 vessels, about 10 missile carriers, three of which are submarines, carrying Kalibr cruise missiles. Of course, they have serious problems with military logistics, first of all. For several months now, there has been virtually no use of these missiles, except for one confirmed case after the sinking of the Caesar Kunikov. Nevertheless, we definitely have more work to do, which we are doing - Pletenchuk said.

When asked whether Russia continues to use large amphibious assault ships as a logistical substitute, Pletenchuk replied: "These ships are also taken into account if they go to sea. Now they have five out of 13 units that were at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. They, like the rest of the ships, are in their home bases.

Addendum

Ukraine destroyed the Russian large amphibious ship Caesar Kunikov in Crimea on the night of Wednesday, February 14.

On the night of March 4-5, a special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine in cooperation with the Ukrainian Navy hit the Russian Black Sea Fleet patrol ship Sergey Kotov with Magura V5 maritime drones near the Kerch Strait.