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Rada has begun reviewing the 2027 State Budget with a record 5,236 amendments

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2266 views

The Verkhovna Rada is considering the 2027 budget in its first reading. Lawmakers submitted a record 5,236 amendments, with the vote on the bill in principle scheduled for today.

Rada has begun reviewing the 2027 State Budget with a record 5,236 amendments

On October 27, the Verkhovna Rada began considering the draft law on the State Budget of Ukraine for 2027. Details of the process were provided by members of parliament, UNN reports.

Details

"The Rada has now proceeded to consider the state budget," said MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak from the Finance Committee, explaining the stages of consideration:

  • first, the presentation, followed by a vote (226+), to proceed to consideration of the amendments;
    • then the amendments and a vote to confirm the amendments and approve the bill in the first reading.

      "The procedure for consideration was supported by 215 votes," Zhelezniak noted, adding that the draft 2027 state budget is being considered in the first reading.

      The MP also quoted his colleague, Chair of the parliament's Budget Committee Roksolana Pidlasa:

      • 5,236 amendments — “a record for the past 24 years.” To take them into account, an additional UAH 13.5 trillion would be needed, “almost two budgets”;
        • 90 proposals have been taken into account;
          • the government was instructed, before the second reading, to work on increasing servicemen's financial support, doubling state guarantees for the defense industry to UAH 60 billion, and providing housing for servicemen;
            • additional funds for medicines for patients with rare diseases, beyond the UAH 21 billion already allocated.

              The vote on the bill in principle will take place today

              - Zhelezniak reported.

              State Budget for 2027 will begin to be considered in Verkhovna Rada next week22.10.26, 17:09 • 14304 views

              We remind you

              The 2027 Budget draft envisages a deficit of 15% of GDP and debt exceeding 110% of GDP. UAH 4.885 trillion is planned to be allocated for security and defense.

              Julia Shramko

              EconomyPoliticsFinance
              Laws
              State budget
              Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
              Verkhovna Rada
              Roksolana Pidlasa
              Yaroslav Zheleznyak
              Ukraine