Publicity forced ARMA to fulfill its duties: a tender for a manager for the Russian-owned Flagman shopping center was announced

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 111696 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115034 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 186922 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 147694 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149293 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141353 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192315 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112276 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 181805 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104935 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on
February 28, 08:20 PM • 53612 views

February 28, 08:20 PM • 53612 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: "You will never be alone"
February 28, 08:30 PM • 39088 views

February 28, 08:30 PM • 39088 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 81339 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 10:53 PM • 56135 views

February 28, 10:53 PM • 56135 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 52561 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 186889 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 186889 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192297 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192297 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 181786 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 208840 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 197357 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197357 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 147088 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147088 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146559 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150879 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 141948 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141948 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158520 views
Publicity forced ARMA to fulfill its duties: a tender for a manager for the Russian-owned Flagman shopping center was announced

Publicity forced ARMA to fulfill its duties: a tender for a manager for the Russian-owned Flagman shopping center was announced
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 168045 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 168045 views

The publicity forced ARMA to fulfill its duties: a tender was announced for a manager for the Russian-owned Flagman shopping center.

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency announced a competitive selection of a manager for the Flagman shopping center in Ivano-Frankivsk only after it was publicized, UNN reports.

Details

Back in October 2022, the Flagman shopping center was transferred to the management of ARMA. This is a small three-story shopping center in Ivano-Frankivsk owned by Euroinvestbud LLC, a company controlled by residents of the Russian Federation. It was recognized as material evidence in a criminal proceeding, and for almost two years this asset has been in the custody of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency. Since ARMA has not searched for a manager for this shopping center for almost two years, it has been generating income for its owners.

Only after journalists drew attention to this inaction of the ARMA did they start looking for a manager for the Flagman shopping center. The relevant information about the start of the competition appeared on the agency's website.

"Potential managers may be: legal entities or an individual entrepreneur registered in accordance with the procedure established by law, the purpose of which is to make a profit," the ARMA said in a statement.

It is worth noting that despite this passive management of Flagman, ARMA's head, Olena Duma, is actively trying to take control of Gulliver, one of the largest business centers in the capital. However, if the agency cannot cope with such a relatively simple task as the assessment and management of a small shopping center, what can be said about its ability to manage more complex facilities?

Is it only publicity and public pressure that can force ARMA and its head Olena Duma to do their job? The two-year delay in appointing a manager for the Flagman shopping center hints at a selective approach to the agency's work.

It was only after journalists drew attention to this situation that ARMA was able to announce a competitive selection of a manager. This situation raises the question: if the agency acts only under the pressure of publicity, how effective and transparent can it be in managing seized assets? What else remains unaddressed while the press is silent?

Recently, a new scandal began to erupt around ARMA because the agency has been managing about 21,000 Russian-Belarusian railcars for more than two years, and during this time, no use has been found for them. Immediately after the media coverage, Olena Duma announced that ARMA had selected a manager for a batch of 436 seized railcars and was launching tender procedures for another 100 railcars.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPublications
ivano-frankivskIvano-Frankivsk

