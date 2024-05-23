The Presidential Administration promises that Ukraine and Greece will soon sign a security agreement

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva discussed a bilateral security agreement with the Greek Foreign Ministry's Special Envoy for Ukraine Spyridon Lambridis. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Presidential Office.

Detail

Ihor Zhovkva thanked Greece for its unwavering support and significant comprehensive assistance to our country, including defense, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

During the meeting, they agreed to complete negotiations on the preparation of a bilateral security agreement so that Ukraine and Greece could conclude it in the near future.

Zelensky changed the composition of the delegation that works on security guarantees

Addendum

The deputy head of the Presidential Office also noted that it is important for Ukraine to support the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, as well as its approach to NATO membership.

In addition, during the talks, Zhovkva noted Greece's support for the Ukrainian peace formula, as well as the country's active participation in the implementation of its individual points.

The parties also discussed preparations for the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland, including joint efforts to engage the countries of the Global South in the work of the Summit.

Recall

In May, during an evening video address , Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that several new security agreements with European stateshad already been prepared .