The Presidential Administration promises that Ukraine and Greece will soon sign a security agreement

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 40727 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100730 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143985 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148594 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243988 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172874 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164410 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148164 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222227 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113003 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 76554 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110285 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 35853 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 49284 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 85453 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243988 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222227 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208564 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234481 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221466 views
Actual people
Actual places
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 40727 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 25416 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 30705 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 110285 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112544 views
The Presidential Administration promises that Ukraine and Greece will soon sign a security agreement

The Presidential Administration promises that Ukraine and Greece will soon sign a security agreement

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18814 views

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva discussed the completion of negotiations with Greece on a bilateral security agreement and thanked the country for its support of Ukraine, including its support for Ukraine's EU and NATO membership applications.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva discussed a bilateral security agreement with the Greek Foreign Ministry's Special Envoy for Ukraine Spyridon Lambridis. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Presidential Office.

Detail

Ihor Zhovkva thanked Greece for its unwavering support and significant comprehensive assistance to our country, including defense, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. 

During the meeting, they agreed to complete negotiations on the preparation of a bilateral security agreement so that Ukraine and Greece could conclude it in the near future.

Zelensky changed the composition of the delegation that works on security guarantees22.05.24, 16:16 • 19888 views

Addendum

The deputy head of the Presidential Office also noted that it is important for Ukraine to support the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, as well as its approach to NATO membership.

In addition, during the talks, Zhovkva noted Greece's support for the Ukrainian peace formula, as well as the country's active participation in the implementation of its individual points.

The parties also discussed preparations for the inaugural Peace Summit in Switzerland, including joint efforts to engage the countries of the Global South in the work of the Summit.

Recall

In May, during an evening video address , Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that several new security agreements with European stateshad already been prepared .

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
natoNATO
switzerlandSwitzerland
european-unionEuropean Union
greeceGreece
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

