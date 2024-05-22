ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 86399 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108371 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151167 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155126 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251302 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174388 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165614 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148360 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226423 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113073 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelensky changed the composition of the delegation that works on security guarantees

Zelensky changed the composition of the delegation that works on security guarantees

 • 19891 views

President Volodymyr Zelensky has changed the composition of the Ukrainian delegation to negotiate security guarantees with other countries, adding new members. The head of state also excluded several representatives of the country from the delegation.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has changed the composition of the delegation to participate in international negotiations on security guarantees for our country. This is reported by UNN with reference to the order of the head of state on the APU website.

Details 

According to the document, changes were made to the Ukrainian delegation to participate in negotiations on the development and preparation of bilateral and multilateral international agreements between Ukraine and other states on security guarantees for Ukraine.

In particular, it included: 

  • Hrynchuk Svitlana Vasilyevna-Deputy Minister of energy of Ukraine
  • Oleg Ivashchenko-head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
  • Alexander V. potiy – deputy chairman of the state service for special communications and Information Protection of Ukraine
  • Andrey Ivanovich sibigu – First Deputy Minister of foreign affairs of Ukraine
  • Alexey Sobolev – Deputy Minister of economy of Ukraine for digital development, digital transformation and digitalization;

Ukraine is negotiating security guarantees with 10 states - Zhovkva17.03.24, 00:38 • 40609 views

Also, by presidential decree , the Ukrainian delegation to participate in negotiations on the development and preparation of bilateral and multilateral international agreements approved Irina Romanovna Mudra, deputy head of the Office of the president of Ukraine.

At the same time, the document excluded Alexander Litvinenko (Secretary of the national security and Defense Council - Ed.) and Mykola Tochytsky( deputy head of the presidential office - ed.) from  the composition of the Ukrainian delegation. Igor Fomenko (Deputy Minister of Economy - Ed..).

Recall

In May, during an evening Video Message , President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that several new security agreements with European states have already been actually prepared .

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
foreign-intelligence-service-of-ukraineForeign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

