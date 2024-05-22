Zelensky changed the composition of the delegation that works on security guarantees

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has changed the composition of the delegation to participate in international negotiations on security guarantees for our country. This is reported by UNN with reference to the order of the head of state on the APU website.

According to the document, changes were made to the Ukrainian delegation to participate in negotiations on the development and preparation of bilateral and multilateral international agreements between Ukraine and other states on security guarantees for Ukraine.

In particular, it included:

Hrynchuk Svitlana Vasilyevna-Deputy Minister of energy of Ukraine

Oleg Ivashchenko-head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

Alexander V. potiy – deputy chairman of the state service for special communications and Information Protection of Ukraine

Andrey Ivanovich sibigu – First Deputy Minister of foreign affairs of Ukraine

Alexey Sobolev – Deputy Minister of economy of Ukraine for digital development, digital transformation and digitalization;

Also, by presidential decree , the Ukrainian delegation to participate in negotiations on the development and preparation of bilateral and multilateral international agreements approved Irina Romanovna Mudra, deputy head of the Office of the president of Ukraine.

At the same time, the document excluded Alexander Litvinenko (Secretary of the national security and Defense Council - Ed.) and Mykola Tochytsky( deputy head of the presidential office - ed.) from the composition of the Ukrainian delegation. Igor Fomenko (Deputy Minister of Economy - Ed..).

In May, during an evening Video Message , President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that several new security agreements with European states have already been actually prepared .