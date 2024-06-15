$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 16938 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
The power will be on: no outage schedules are expected tomorrow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17905 views

No power outages are expected in Ukraine on June 16 due to lower consumption on the day off, Ukrenergo reports.

The power will be on: no outage schedules are expected tomorrow

Tomorrow, June 16, no power outages are expected in all areas of application, Ukrenergo reported, UNN reports. 

Tomorrow, June 16, no restrictions are expected to be imposed in Ukraine. The reason is a decrease in consumption on a day off

- Ukrenergo reported.

Addendum

On June 13, Ruslan Slobodian , head of the State Energy Supervision Inspectorate of Ukraine, said that blackouts of 2 hours per day could be expected in the next 10 days. This is due to the fact that a more equitable distribution between the regions of Ukraine has now been achieved. 

Galushchenko: Ukraine needs 7-9 Patriots in the coming weeks to ensure repair of energy infrastructure14.06.24, 09:52

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Society
Ukrenergo
Ukraine
