The power will be on: no outage schedules are expected tomorrow

Tomorrow, June 16, no power outages are expected in all areas of application, Ukrenergo reported, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, June 16, no restrictions are expected to be imposed in Ukraine. The reason is a decrease in consumption on a day off - Ukrenergo reported.

Addendum

On June 13, Ruslan Slobodian , head of the State Energy Supervision Inspectorate of Ukraine, said that blackouts of 2 hours per day could be expected in the next 10 days. This is due to the fact that a more equitable distribution between the regions of Ukraine has now been achieved.

