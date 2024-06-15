The official opening ceremony of the Peace Summit has begun in Switzerland, UNN reports.

President of Switzerland Viola Amherd and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meet with representatives of the countries that have arrived at the Summit.

Addendum

To date, 101 countries and international organizations have registered for the first Inaugural Peace Summit.

The Communiqué of the Peace Summit will be open to countries that did not attend the Summit. They will be able to do so openly by officially declaring their position.