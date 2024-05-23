The number of victims of the Russian attack in Kharkiv has increased to 17: Klimenko shows fire at the site of the attack

As of now, 17 people have been reported injured and 7 others killed in the enemy's strike on Kharkiv. Rescuers are fighting a large-scale fire that arose as a result of one of the strikes on the city, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko wrote in Telegram, UNN reports .

"As of this minute, 7 people have been killed and 17 wounded as a result of today's strikes," Klymenko said.

The Interior Minister also said that the State Emergency Service is fighting a large-scale fire caused by a Russian strike on the city.

The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, clarified that the rescue and search operation in the city continues.

"At this moment, we know about seven dead, including 5 women and 1 man, the identity of one person is still being established. Additional examinations will be conducted," wrote Sinegubov.

According to him, all the dead were civilians, employees of a well-known enterprise that printed magazines, newspapers and other printed materials. At the time of the enemy strikes, the company employed about 50 people.