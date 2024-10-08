The Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine may be supplemented by DPRK soldiers - Ministry of Defence of South Korea

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

The Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine may be supplemented by DPRK soldiers - Ministry of Defence of South Korea

Kyiv  •  UNN

South Korea's Defense Minister announced the possibility of the DPRK sending regular troops to Ukraine to support Russia.

According to the South Korean Defense Ministry, the DPRK is likely to send members of its regular armed forces to Ukraine to support Russian troops.

Writes UNN with reference to Yonhap News Agency.

Details

Since Russia and North Korea have signed a mutual treaty similar to a military alliance, the possibility of such a deployment is highly likely

- Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun told lawmakers during a parliamentary hearing.

The announcement comes as North Korea seeks to strengthen ties with Russia. This is evidenced by the bilateral agreement, which includes a clause on mutual defense, signed by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the June 2024 summit talks.

Moreover, according to South Korean information, North Korean mercenaries are almost certainly already operating side by side with Russian aggressors on the territory of Ukraine.

It is “highly probable” that Ukrainian reports of six North Korean soldiers killed in eastern Ukraine are true, South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun told the parliament in Seoul on Tuesday.

Recall

South Korea warns of possible DPRK nuclear test before US elections.

Kovalenko explains presence of DPRK military in Donetsk region05.10.24, 15:25 • 27578 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPolitics
kim-jong-unKim Jong Un
north-koreaNorth Korea
south-koreaSouth Korea
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

Contact us about advertising