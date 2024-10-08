The Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine may be supplemented by DPRK soldiers - Ministry of Defence of South Korea

According to the South Korean Defense Ministry, the DPRK is likely to send members of its regular armed forces to Ukraine to support Russian troops.

Since Russia and North Korea have signed a mutual treaty similar to a military alliance, the possibility of such a deployment is highly likely - Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun told lawmakers during a parliamentary hearing.

The announcement comes as North Korea seeks to strengthen ties with Russia. This is evidenced by the bilateral agreement, which includes a clause on mutual defense, signed by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the June 2024 summit talks.

Moreover, according to South Korean information, North Korean mercenaries are almost certainly already operating side by side with Russian aggressors on the territory of Ukraine.

It is “highly probable” that Ukrainian reports of six North Korean soldiers killed in eastern Ukraine are true, South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun told the parliament in Seoul on Tuesday.

