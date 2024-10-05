Kovalenko explains presence of DPRK military in Donetsk region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 35123 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100219 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161961 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135138 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141509 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138274 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179693 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111981 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170722 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104701 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139837 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139565 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 86451 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107391 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109525 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 161961 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179693 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170722 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198145 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187178 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139565 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139837 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145621 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137099 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154064 views
Kovalenko explains presence of DPRK military in Donetsk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27578 views

The presence of the North Korean military in the Donetsk region is due to the poor quality of ammunition from the DPRK. russia is increasingly dependent on the supply of ammunition from North Korea for various types of weapons.

The presence of North Korean troops in  Donetsk region is mainly related to small numbers of engineer troops and is due to the fact that a large amount of ammunition from the DPRK, which is provided by Russia, is of poor quality. This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports.

"The presence of the DPR military in Donetsk region is mainly related to small numbers of engineer troops and is due to the fact that a large number of DPR ammunition is of poor quality. These troops accompany the cargo, record defects and monitor the use of ammunition by the Russian army," Kovalenko wrote.

He noted that Russia is increasingly dependent on ammunition from the DPRK for various types of weapons.

"The KN23 ballistic missile is also of poor quality," Kovalenko added.

Addendum

According to UNN's own sources, a missile strike on a training ground near Donetsk killed 6 North Korean officers, among others.

The Times, citing Western intelligence data , reportedthat half of the shells used by Russia are supplied by North Korea. This is about three million rounds of ammunition per year.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
the-timesThe Times
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
north-koreaNorth Korea
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

Contact us about advertising