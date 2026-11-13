The number of people injured in Russia's strike on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 30, the State Emergency Service reports

The number of people injured as a result of Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 30, including 6 children among the injured. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

At present, rescuers have managed to free 17 people who were trapped in their apartments. Psychologists have already provided assistance to 31 people, including 2 children.

Context

Earlier, the State Emergency Service reported that 13 people were injured as a result of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia, including 5 children. The strike also damaged apartments in a five-story building and the building’s facade. Fires broke out in apartments and a passenger car. In another building, apartments and the facade of a five-story building were damaged.

Reminder

The day before, in Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region, following a Russian airstrike on November 2, two more people who had been killed and fragments of the bodies of other victims were discovered.