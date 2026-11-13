The number of people injured in Russia's strike on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 30, the State Emergency Service reports

$45.380.0650.340.14
ukenru
03:38 PM • 314 views
She questioned Huang’s decisions — what is known about 59-year-old Colette Kress, who temporarily took over as head of Nvidia
03:16 PM • 6526 views
The days will be warm and the nights frosty: forecasters have issued a forecast for the autumn weekend
01:33 PM • 16483 views
"Google Tax" — how many billions the budget received and who among the largest taxpayers
01:16 PM • 15976 views
Fuel for the war is burning in Volgograd — the General Staff confirmed the strike on one of russia’s largest oil refineries
12:59 PM • 13172 views
First flu vaccines have begun arriving in Ukraine
12:25 PM • 14431 views
After the latest Starshield outages, the speed restriction remains in place, with no clear explanations — Zelenskyy
10:41 AM • 19229 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine will fall after new shipments arrive — Koretskyi
November 13, 09:18 AM • 17467 views
The full bail amount was posted for SBU Major General Serhii DukaVideo
November 13, 09:08 AM • 13582 views
It is too early to talk about this now - Koretskyi on not charging for heating during the period of its absence
November 13, 08:37 AM • 11230 views
Clashes in Borshchahivka: National Guard completed its official investigation; materials to be handed over to SBI
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
4.4m/s
94%
734mm
Popular news
Strike on a hospital in Kyiv: one person injured, 37 rescuedVideoNovember 13, 05:47 AM • 12830 views
SpaceX Starship test attempt to "catch" a spaceship for the first time in historyPhotoVideoNovember 13, 06:33 AM • 15038 views
Major outage has occurred in Microsoft services: the situation in UkraineNovember 13, 06:53 AM • 15820 views
Darth Vader’s lightsaber sold for nearly $5 million12:24 PM • 14535 views
UFC 334 in New York: Main Fights and the Tournament Card12:48 PM • 16530 views
Publications
UFC 334 in New York: Main Fights and the Tournament Card12:48 PM • 16923 views
The Criminal Underworld as a Source of Information: Why Intelligence Services Need Agents
Exclusive
November 13, 07:50 AM • 31885 views
How to turn combat experience into support for other veterans: the story of Ruslan Ahasanov from the FPU teamPhoto
Exclusive
November 13, 07:10 AM • 34535 views
The economics of war: how Ukraine inflicts millions in losses on Russia at minimal costPhoto
Exclusive
November 13, 06:45 AM • 32549 views
Ukraine is restoring aeromedical evacuation: could this become a step toward reopening the skies?
Exclusive
November 13, 06:20 AM • 32048 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Vyhivskyi Ivan Mykhailovych
Mykola Azarov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Great Britain
Oleshky
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Darth Vader’s lightsaber sold for nearly $5 million12:24 PM • 14878 views
Harry Kane set a unique record for the England national teamVideoNovember 12, 08:54 PM • 23222 views
After announcing his resignation: Media outlets found another lover of Nvidia CEO Jensen HuangNovember 12, 08:12 PM • 23989 views
Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor is leaving the band — the reason has been revealedNovember 12, 06:16 PM • 23810 views
Ukrainian Kateryna Sadurska set a world record in freedivingPhotoVideoNovember 12, 05:20 PM • 31743 views
Actual
Tu-160
Tu-95
"Kalibr" (missile family)
P-800 Oniks
COVID-19

The number of people injured in Russia's strike on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 30, the State Emergency Service reports

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1464 views

Thirty people were injured in the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia, including six children. Rescuers freed 17 residents from apartments.

The number of people injured in Russia's strike on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 30, the State Emergency Service reports

The number of people injured as a result of Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 30, including 6 children among the injured. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

At present, rescuers have managed to free 17 people who were trapped in their apartments. Psychologists have already provided assistance to 31 people, including 2 children.

Context

Earlier, the State Emergency Service reported that 13 people were injured as a result of the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia, including 5 children. The strike also damaged apartments in a five-story building and the building’s facade. Fires broke out in apartments and a passenger car. In another building, apartments and the facade of a five-story building were damaged.

Reminder

The day before, in Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region, following a Russian airstrike on November 2, two more people who had been killed and fragments of the bodies of other victims were discovered.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Explosions
Fires
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia