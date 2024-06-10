The number of military clashes along the front line has increased to 66: the enemy is looking for ways to push Ukrainian units out of the occupied borders

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 44301 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135624 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140918 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 232450 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169554 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162584 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147208 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216296 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112861 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202993 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 45316 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 48982 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 42411 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105162 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100699 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 232453 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216297 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202993 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229176 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216546 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100699 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 105162 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157137 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155971 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159806 views
Actual
The number of military clashes along the front line has increased to 66: the enemy is looking for ways to push Ukrainian units out of the occupied borders

The number of military clashes along the front line has increased to 66: the enemy is looking for ways to push Ukrainian units out of the occupied borders

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33657 views

According to the general staff report, the number of military clashes along the entire front line has increased to 66, while the enemy is looking for ways to break the Ukrainian defense and oust Ukrainian units from the occupied borders.

The number of military clashes along the entire front line has increased to 66, the enemy is looking for ways to break into our defenses. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff as of 19:00, Reports UNN.

"The enemy is looking for ways to break into our defenses and try to push Ukrainian units out of the occupied borders. The number of military clashes along the entire front line has increased to 66," the report says.

According to the General Staff, in the second half of the day, the invaders continued to terrorize Kharkiv region with airstrikes from their territory. In particular, from the area of Belgorod (Russia), the aggressor struck two strikes with twelve bunks on Ternovo. During the day, the enemy tried three times unsuccessfully to attack near Volchansk and Glubokoe.

In the Kupyansk direction, the defense forces repelled eight enemy attacks. Two clashes are still ongoing. In the area of Stepnaya Novoselovka, Russian aircraft carried out two strikes with six Kabami. As of now, according to preliminary data, the losses of the invaders in this direction amounted to: 62 people killed and wounded, three tanks, one armored combat vehicle and a unit of automobile equipment were destroyed.

In the Limansky direction all nine enemy assault attempts were unsuccessful. Ukrainian soldiers are in control of the situation.

In the Seversky direction, the enemy attacked the Defense Forces four times near disputed, Ivano-Daryevka and Verkhnekamenka. Also without success.

In the Kramatorsk direction since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have tried five times to push our units out of their positions. Ukrainian soldiers repelled three assault actions near Klishcheyevka and Andreevka. Two more attacks continue near Novy and Ivanovo.

In the Pokrovsky direction since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked Ukrainian defenders 20 times near Yevgenyevka, Novoaleksandrovka, Novopokrovsky, Karlovka, Yasnobrodovka and Umansky. 17 assault actions were not successful. Three more enemy attacks continue.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly, the General Staff concluded.

General Staff: the situation at the front is tense in Kupyansky and Kramatorsk directions07.06.24, 12:28 • 23359 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
kramatorskKramatorsk
kharkivKharkiv
umanUman
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising