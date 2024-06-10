The number of military clashes along the front line has increased to 66: the enemy is looking for ways to push Ukrainian units out of the occupied borders

The number of military clashes along the entire front line has increased to 66, the enemy is looking for ways to break into our defenses. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff as of 19:00, Reports UNN.

"The enemy is looking for ways to break into our defenses and try to push Ukrainian units out of the occupied borders. The number of military clashes along the entire front line has increased to 66," the report says.

According to the General Staff, in the second half of the day, the invaders continued to terrorize Kharkiv region with airstrikes from their territory. In particular, from the area of Belgorod (Russia), the aggressor struck two strikes with twelve bunks on Ternovo. During the day, the enemy tried three times unsuccessfully to attack near Volchansk and Glubokoe.

In the Kupyansk direction, the defense forces repelled eight enemy attacks. Two clashes are still ongoing. In the area of Stepnaya Novoselovka, Russian aircraft carried out two strikes with six Kabami. As of now, according to preliminary data, the losses of the invaders in this direction amounted to: 62 people killed and wounded, three tanks, one armored combat vehicle and a unit of automobile equipment were destroyed.

In the Limansky direction all nine enemy assault attempts were unsuccessful. Ukrainian soldiers are in control of the situation.

In the Seversky direction, the enemy attacked the Defense Forces four times near disputed, Ivano-Daryevka and Verkhnekamenka. Also without success.

In the Kramatorsk direction since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have tried five times to push our units out of their positions. Ukrainian soldiers repelled three assault actions near Klishcheyevka and Andreevka. Two more attacks continue near Novy and Ivanovo.

In the Pokrovsky direction since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked Ukrainian defenders 20 times near Yevgenyevka, Novoaleksandrovka, Novopokrovsky, Karlovka, Yasnobrodovka and Umansky. 17 assault actions were not successful. Three more enemy attacks continue.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly, the General Staff concluded.

General Staff: the situation at the front is tense in Kupyansky and Kramatorsk directions