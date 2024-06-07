ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

General Staff: the situation at the front is tense in Kupyansky and Kramatorsk directions

General Staff: the situation at the front is tense in Kupyansky and Kramatorsk directions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23360 views

The situation at the front remains tense in the Kupyansky and Kramatorsk directions. The Russian occupiers carried out attacks and attacks, but the Ukrainian defenders repelled their attempts to move forward.

Since the beginning of this day, as of 10: 30 am on June 7, 24 military clashes have already taken place at the front. the situation in Kupyansky and Kramatorsk directions is tense. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

It is reported that the invaders carried out two air strikes using five Kabs, shelled the positions of our troops and settlements more than 460 times.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the following areas::

In the Kharkiv direction , the enemy did not conduct any active actions. Performs regrouping of troops. 

On Kupyansky direction the situation is tense. Since the beginning of the day, there have already been four military clashes in the areas of Peschany, Druzhbyovka and Grekovka.  assault operations continue. No losses of positions were allowed.

In the Limansky direction, Our Defenders repelled three attacks near Terny and Torsky, without success for the enemy. Clashes continue near the village of Terny.

On Kramatorsk direction the situation is somewhat tense. Since the beginning of the day, two enemy attempts to advance in the area of Klishcheyevka have been repulsed here. The battle continues near Kalinovka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to prevent the advance of Russian troops into the depths of our territory.  one assault action of the invaders failed near Novoaleksandrovka.  five more enemy attacks continue near Yevgenyevka, Sokol and Krasnogorovka. The situation is under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

In the Pokrovsky direction, according to updated information,  over the past day, the enemy suffered losses: 249 invaders were killed and wounded, four armored combat vehicles, an artillery system and a car were destroyed. 

In the Kurakhovsky direction, enemy assault operations  near Georgievka were not successful.

According to updated information, the losses of Russian troops over the past day in this direction amounted to 85 people killed and wounded, two tanks, three armored combat vehicles, two artillery systems and seven vehicles were destroyed. 

In the Orekhovsky direction, the Russian aggressor carried out one unsuccessful attack in the Kopani area. No losses of positions were allowed.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are taking all necessary measures to deter the enemy's offensive, deplete its combat potential and stabilize the situation

- indicated in the General Staff.

Defense Forces at times засіб air defense and radar of the invaders -General Staff07.06.24, 12:02 • 17943 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
kurakhoveKurakhovo
kramatorskKramatorsk
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

