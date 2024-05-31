NATO Secretary General is confident that it will be possible to ensure a decision on further support for Ukraine, avoiding blocking

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed confidence that the allies will be able to find ways to ensure that solutions to long-term support for Ukraine "work and are not blocked." He said this at a press conference on Friday following a meeting of NATO ministers in Prague, writes UNN.

Details

"I am confident that we will reach good conclusions that will ensure that NATO allies will certainly continue to support Ukraine, and that we will have a stronger NATO structure around such support to ensure coordination, predictability and accountability," the NATO Secretary General said when asked about the possibility of deciding on long - term support, so that there is no possibility of vetoing it, amid reports, that some countries of the Alliance do not want to provide military assistance to Ukraine.

Stoltenberg stressed that NATO " must make sure that when support is announced, promised, it actually turns into real supplies to Ukraine, and we see certain discrepancies between what was promised and what was provided." "So, for better coordination, for better compliance, for predictability, I firmly believe that NATO should play a greater role in coordinating support," the Secretary General said.

And we will find ways to ensure that these decisions will work and will not be blocked. I will not make my job easier if I share with you all the details of how we are discussing these issues Stoltenberg summed up.

Recall

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban saidthat Hungary is working to "redefine" the country's membership status in NATO so that it can potentially refuse to deepen support for Ukraine from the military alliance.