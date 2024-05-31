ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
NATO Secretary General is confident that it will be possible to ensure a decision on further support for Ukraine, avoiding blocking

NATO Secretary General is confident that it will be possible to ensure a decision on further support for Ukraine, avoiding blocking

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25802 views

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed confidence that the allies will find ways to ensure long-term support for Ukraine without being blocked.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed confidence that the allies will be able to find ways to ensure that solutions to long-term support for Ukraine "work and are not blocked." He said this at a press conference on Friday following a meeting of NATO ministers in Prague, writes UNN.   

Details

"I am confident that we will reach good conclusions that will ensure that NATO allies will certainly continue to support Ukraine, and that we will have a stronger NATO structure around such support to ensure coordination, predictability and accountability," the NATO Secretary General said when asked about the possibility of deciding on long - term support, so that there is no possibility of vetoing it, amid reports, that some countries of the Alliance do not want to provide military assistance to Ukraine.

Stoltenberg stressed that NATO " must make sure that when support is announced, promised, it actually turns into real supplies to Ukraine, and we see certain discrepancies between what was promised and what was provided." "So, for better coordination, for better compliance, for predictability, I firmly believe that NATO should play a greater role in coordinating support," the Secretary General said.

And we will find ways to ensure that these decisions will work and will not be blocked. I will not make my job easier if I share with you all the details of how we are discussing these issues

Stoltenberg summed up.

Recall

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban saidthat Hungary is working to "redefine" the country's membership status in NATO so that it can potentially refuse to deepen support for Ukraine from the military alliance.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War Politics News of the World
Prague
NATO
Jens Stoltenberg
Hungary
Ukraine

