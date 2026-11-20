At the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, they are avoiding answering the question of whether their director, Semen Kryvonos, will attend the meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Temporary Investigative Commission on investigating possible violations of Ukrainian legislation in the areas of defense, anti-corruption legislation, and compliance with human rights and freedoms. He and the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office were invited by the commission's chairman, MP Oleksii Honcharenko, UNN writes.

For two days, a UNN journalist has been trying to obtain an answer to the question of whether Semen Kryvonos plans to attend the commission's meeting.

The agency's spokeswoman referred to the fact that she was on a business trip and redirected inquiries to the press service. However, there they made it clear that they would not provide any comments without an official request.

"This is not being done urgently. I will not provide you with any comments now," a press service employee said almost immediately.

It is easy to assume that press service employees have been instructed not to give oral comments by phone, but to direct everyone to submit requests. UNN had already sent its questions to the agency's press service by email. After the call, the request was sent again. However, the deadlines for responding to an official journalistic request effectively make it possible to avoid answering, since the TSC meeting is scheduled for Monday, November 23, while the agency has at least five working days to respond.

“There is no need to go on a business trip and hide.” Honcharenko urged Kryvonos to attend the TSC meeting and answer questions

We remind you

On November 18, Major General of the Security Service of Ukraine Serhii Duka spoke at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Temporary Investigative Commission on investigating possible violations of Ukrainian legislation in the areas of defense, anti-corruption legislation, and compliance with human rights and freedoms during martial law. He stated that the "Carthage-2" case, in which he is involved, was revenge against him by NABU and SAPO, and called for the heads of the anti-corruption agencies to be summoned to a TSC meeting.

After that, the TSC chairman, MP Oleksii Honcharenko, stated that NABU Director Semen Kryvonos and SAPO head Oleksandr Klymenko, NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, as well as former SBU head Vasyl Maliuk and former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, were being summoned to the TSC meeting on November 23 at 12:00.

However, information later appeared in the media that NABU Director Semen Kryvonos would be unable to attend the TSC meeting on Monday because of a business trip.