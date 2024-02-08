The Ministry of Justice filed a lawsuit to impose sanctions on propagandist Kiselyov

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court to impose sanctions on Russian propagandist Dmitry Kiselyov. UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Justice.

"On February 7, 2024, the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court to impose a sanction on Dmitry Konstantinovich Kiselyov under paragraph 11 of part 1 of Article 4 of the Law of Ukraine "On Sanctions", the statement said.

The Ministry of Justice notes that Dmitry Kiselyov is a Russian TV presenter and propagandist who has been publicly supporting the occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk regions since 2014. Since the beginning of the full-scale military invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, he has continued his activities aimed at justifying Russia's military aggression by spreading Kremlin propaganda about the need for "denazification" and denying the existence of Ukraine as a state.

Addendum

Dmytro Kiselyov is on the Ministry of Culture's list of persons who pose a threat to the national security of Ukraine.