The Ministry of Justice filed a lawsuit to impose sanctions on propagandist Kiselyov

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101899 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128688 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129845 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171350 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169284 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275536 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177829 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167008 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148717 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244259 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101572 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 85395 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 81991 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 94350 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 34872 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275533 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244256 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229471 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254920 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240816 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 3116 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128682 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103695 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103827 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120134 views
The Ministry of Justice filed a lawsuit to impose sanctions on propagandist Kiselyov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24795 views

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court demanding to impose sanctions on Russian propagandist Dmitry Kiselyov for spreading Kremlin propaganda justifying Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court to impose sanctions on Russian propagandist Dmitry Kiselyov. UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Justice.

"On February 7, 2024, the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court to impose a sanction on Dmitry Konstantinovich Kiselyov under paragraph 11 of part 1 of Article 4 of the Law of Ukraine "On Sanctions", the statement said.

The Ministry of Justice notes that Dmitry Kiselyov is a Russian TV presenter and propagandist who has been publicly supporting the occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk regions since 2014. Since the beginning of the full-scale military invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, he has continued his activities aimed at justifying Russia's military aggression by spreading Kremlin propaganda about the need for "denazification" and denying the existence of Ukraine as a state.

Addendum

Dmytro Kiselyov is on the Ministry of Culture's list of persons who pose a threat to the national security of Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-yustytsii-ukrainaMinistry of Justice of Ukraine
high-anti-corruption-court-of-ukraineHigh Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
avtonomna-respublika-krymAutonomous Republic of Crimea
ukraineUkraine
luhanskLuhansk
donetskDonetsk

