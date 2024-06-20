The Ministry of Internal Affairs explained why drivers may face a refusal to re-register a car due to the Diya and how to fix it

The Ministry of internal affairs named seven possible reasons for refusing to issue a contract for re-registration of a car through the Diya portal, writes UNN with reference to the official Telegram channel of the ministry.

During the first six months of operation of the service for re-registration of vehicles through the action, drivers occasionally encountered the impossibility of re-registration, receiving a message about the rejection of the contract by the service center.

The interior ministry explained why this can happen and how to fix it. Among the main reasons for refusing re-registration in action:

The vehicle or engine is wanted by Interpol.

The vehicle, license plate or engine is wanted by the police.

The seller or buyer is wanted by the police.

The vehicle registration certificate is displayed in the police database as lost.

The seller has open enforcement proceedings in force.

There are encumbrances in the registers of the Ministry of Justice regarding the ban on alienation.

The vehicle is material evidence in a criminal case.

To clarify the reason for the refusal of sale, you should contact the seller and buyer at the service center of the Ministry of internal affairs. The administrator will check the data in the registers and provide the necessary information about restrictions and which authority to contact. And after eliminating the reason for the refusal, you can re-register the vehicle online or at the service center of the Ministry of internal affairs.

Recall

After the testing period, an online vehicle re-registration service has been available since December last year. Re-registration in action is available for passenger cars, motorcycles, or mopeds. The seller only needs to sign the contract in action and share a QR code or link. And the buyer — to get acquainted with the document, choose license plates and registration certificate.

