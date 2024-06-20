The Ministry of Internal Affairs explained why drivers may face a refusal to re-register a car due to the Diya and how to fix it

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 3870 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 95523 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 107232 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 123012 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 191061 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234798 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 144087 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369427 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181869 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149663 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
35%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 67374 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 74767 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 102647 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 88728 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 32509 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 95523 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 89299 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 107232 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 103175 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 123012 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 2344 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 5562 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12265 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13853 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17780 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

The Ministry of Internal Affairs explained why drivers may face a refusal to re-register a car due to the Diya and how to fix it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13184 views

The Ministry of internal affairs named seven possible reasons for refusing to re-register a car through the Diya portal, including declaring the vehicle wanted, losing the registration certificate, opening enforcement proceedings against the seller, encumbrances on the alienation of property, and so on.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs explained why drivers may face a refusal to re-register a car due to the Diya and how to fix it

The Ministry of internal affairs named seven possible reasons for refusing to issue a contract for re-registration of a car through the Diya portal, writes UNN with reference to the official Telegram channel of the ministry.

Details

During the first six months of operation of the service for re-registration of vehicles through the action, drivers occasionally encountered the impossibility of re-registration, receiving a message about the rejection of the contract by the service center.

The interior ministry explained why this can happen and how to fix it. Among the main reasons for refusing re-registration in action:

  • The vehicle or engine is wanted by Interpol.
  • The vehicle, license plate or engine is wanted by the police.
  • The seller or buyer is wanted by the police.
  • The vehicle registration certificate is displayed in the police database as lost.
  • The seller has open enforcement proceedings in force.
  • There are encumbrances in the registers of the Ministry of Justice regarding the ban on alienation.
  • The vehicle is material evidence in a criminal case.

To clarify the reason for the refusal of sale, you should contact the seller and buyer at the service center of the Ministry of internal affairs. The administrator will check the data in the registers and provide the necessary information about restrictions and which authority to contact. And after eliminating the reason for the refusal, you can re-register the vehicle online or at the service center of the Ministry of internal affairs.

Recall

After the testing period, an online vehicle re-registration service has been available since December last year. Re-registration in action is available for passenger cars, motorcycles, or mopeds. The seller only needs to sign the contract in action and share a QR code or link. And the buyer — to get acquainted with the document, choose license plates and registration certificate.

The employee booking process takes one hour in action20.06.24, 17:37 • 15153 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Society
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Telegram
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41