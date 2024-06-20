The employee booking process takes one hour in action

The process of booking employees at enterprises that are recognized as critical for the Ukrainian economy or meet the needs of the Defense Forces will take place within an hour. This was stated by Deputy Director of the Directorate for the development of electronic services of the Ministry of Digital Development Valeria Tkach on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

All processes will take place within an hour. As soon as the head of the company submits the employee for booking, all necessary checks will be carried out. The manager will receive this information about each employee: whether they are booked or not Tkach said.

According to her, the employee himself will see this information in reserve+ in his military registration document as soon as the reservation is confirmed.

The updated information will show the booking completion date. If a person wants to generate a paper document, it will be possible she added.

Enterprises that are recognized as critical for the functioning of the Ukrainian economy or meet the needs of the Defense Forces will be able to book employees.

Businesses can get a "reservation" if:

the employee works in the specified categories of companies;

presence of a person in the Register of those liable for military service;

has an employment relationship confirming that the person is actually employed at the enterprise.

recall

earlier, Diya announced the launch of beta testing of the mobilization booking service.