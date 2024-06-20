The employee booking process takes one hour in action

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2974 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 93235 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 105599 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121521 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190231 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234343 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143765 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369358 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181821 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149659 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66744 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 74152 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101688 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87714 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31972 views
The employee booking process takes one hour in action

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15153 views

The process of booking employees for enterprises that are crucial for the Ukrainian economy or meet the needs of the Defense Forces will take place within an hour, after which the employee and manager will be provided with the necessary checks and confirmations.

The employee booking process takes one hour in action

The process of booking employees at enterprises that are recognized as critical for the Ukrainian economy or meet the needs of the Defense Forces will take place within an hour. This was stated by Deputy Director of the Directorate for the development of electronic services of the Ministry of Digital Development Valeria Tkach on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

All processes will take place within an hour. As soon as the head of the company submits the employee for booking, all necessary checks will be carried out. The manager will receive this information about each employee: whether they are booked or not

Tkach said.

According to her, the employee himself will see this information in reserve+ in his military registration document as soon as the reservation is confirmed.

The updated information will show the booking completion date. If a person wants to generate a paper document, it will be possible

she added.

Enterprises that are recognized as critical for the functioning of the Ukrainian economy or meet the needs of the Defense Forces will be able to book employees.

Businesses can get a "reservation" if:

the employee works in the specified categories of companies;

presence of a person in the Register of those liable for military service;

has an employment relationship confirming that the person is actually employed at the enterprise.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

